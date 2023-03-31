Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips might not have a future at the club going forwards, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Phillips arrived from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, but has struggled to adapt to life at City so far.

Manchester City transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

Putting pen-to-paper on a six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips switched Yorkshire for Lancashire in a deal worth £42 million.

Billed as the long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who departed the club at the end of last season, Phillips has struggled to make his mark at City.

Handed only a handful of minutes in a City shirt, the England international has featured just 13 times for the Blues across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

In fact, Phillips' recent match for England in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy saw the midfielder accumulate more minutes in one game than he had done all season in the Premier League for City.

Phillips, who pockets a reported £150,000 per week, has already been subject to transfer interest during his time in East Manchester.

A report in The Sun from earlier this year suggested various Premier League clubs, including West Ham United and Everton, launched an ambitious attempt to loan the City outcast on the final day of the January transfer window.

Of course, the moves didn't come off, but with the summer transfer window now fast approaching, rumours of a departure from City have once again resurfaced.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Phillips' future at City?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth questioned whether Phillips will have a future at City.

On the 27-year-old, Sheth said: "One player that doesn't get talked about so much because he hasn’t been playing is Kalvin Phillips. Will he still have a future at Manchester City?

"He’s only been there for one year, but it hasn't worked out for him at all with injuries and form. It will be interesting to see what happens there. So we just get the feeling that there might be a few ins and outs at Manchester City, more so than we've seen in previous years.

"But you’d still back City and their recruitment department to get it right, because they always seem to.”

Should City cut ties with Phillips in the summer transfer window?

It would be a harsh decision on the back of a torrid first season for Phillips if City were to cut ties with Phillips at the end of the current campaign.

Adapting to a Pep Guardiola side can be difficult at the best of times, as £100 million purchase Jack Grealish found out during a troublesome campaign last year.

However, given the problems Phillips has suffered with injury and fitness, including surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury, it's little surprise he's failed to make an impact.

Overall, with experience at both Premier League and international level, it would be foolish of City to discard Phillips after one season.