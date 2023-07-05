Manchester City are "hopeful" they will be able to get their move for Josko Gvardiol over the line, with the deal expected to continue to progress, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gvardiol is likely to command a fee of approximately £86 million, as per Fabrizio Romano, and would see Pep Guardiola's side, who have just won the European treble, become an even more formidable force.

Manchester City latest news - Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol has enjoyed a highly impressive 2022/23 campaign, with the highlight of the season being his excellent displays at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The 21-year-old was an integral member of the Croatian squad that was able to achieve a third-place finish at the tournament.

His performances during the World Cup caught the eye of many around the world, and ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was keen to heap praise on the young centre-back.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Ferdinand said: 'I think Gvardiol was my favourite centre-back at the World Cup, He is young, he is 20 years old and the way he performed, so calm, so mature, he was really good on the ball.

''In the early stages we saw him coming out with the ball but against Argentina and Messi he got turned quite a few times, but this is Messi, so we can put that to one side. In general, I thought he was a standout and I think he has the chance to be one of the best defenders in the world if he carries on like this.''

The defender was also just as impressive at club level too, making a total of 41 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, as he helped RB Leipzig finish just five points adrift of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

It is therefore no wonder Guardiola is so keen to add the young Croatian to his already immensely talented City squad.

What did Dean Jones say about Josko Gvardiol and Manchester City?

Jones explained that he is extremely confident this deal will continue to progress, while also revealing that the club are "hopeful" they will be able to get the move over the line.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I'm 100% expecting it [Gvardiol deal] to progress. This is a legitimate transfer chase, Man City have been scoping this one out for months.

"Obviously, the fact that they've gone and won the treble helps them actually go and become more active in this pursuit. They're really, really hopeful that they can get this one over the line."

Why are Manchester City so keen to sign Josko Gvardiol?

Versatility, quality and potential are three things Gvardiol has in abundance - and each one will be a huge asset to the Sky Blues if they are able to get this deal over the line.

The 21-year-old can play as both a centre-back as well as a left-back, which gives Guardiola options and perfectly suits the three-man defensive shape he used towards the end of last season. His quality, both in terms of defensive astuteness and ability on the ball, makes him a good fit for a Guardiola team as well, given his natural desire to move into midfield when in possession.

Finally, bearing in mind his tender age, Gvardiol still has plenty of time to develop and improve even further at Manchester City, making him a valuable asset for the future.