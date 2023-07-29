Manchester City star Kyle Walker remains embroiled in a transfer saga, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that a decision could be made on his future in the next few days.

Walker is being tracked by Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga outfit remain committed to bringing him to the Allianz Arena.

Manchester City transfer news - Kyle Walker

Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur for £45 million back in 2017, Walker has established himself as one of City's best-ever players, having featured in some of the club's biggest successes.

Of course, the latest being the Champions League victory against Inter Milan last month, when City ended their long wait for a European Cup in Istanbul.

However, Walker wasn't present in the starting-11 for that fixture, with such a decision having been mooted as a potential reason for the English international's decision to want out.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the move to keep Walker out of the starting-11 for the Champions League final would've hurt Walker, given his standing in the City squad.

"I just wonder what it has done to Walker," the reliable journalist said in an interview amid links to a Bayern Munich switch.

It's claimed by The Athletic that Walker has already agreed personal terms with the Bavarian outfit and all that is left to decide upon is a fee with City themselves.

The story suggests that City can expect a figure in the region of £15 million for Walker's sale, which Bayern Munich believe is fair value for the 33-year-old's services.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kyle Walker's future at Man City?

Speaking in an exclusive interview, transfer expert Romano suggested City will be pushing for an outcome to the Walker saga, as Pep Guardiola looks to finalise his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Walker has played a key role since arriving at City, but there is a fear that he could see his minutes reduced, which is why he is pushing for an exit.

On the veteran right-back, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “City are still trying in every way as Guardiola said to convince the player to keep Walker at the club.

“But the expectation is for Bayern Munich to insist to try and reach an agreement in the next days.

“So I think Bayern Munich remain the favourite here, but City until the end, will try to keep the player.”

What's next for Man City this summer?

Should they sanction the sale of Walker, who has one year left on his £160,000-per-week contract, it's believed City could be about to find their ideal replacement from the club they're selling to.

The Guardian are reporting Benjamin Pavard has been highlighted as a potential option to be signed, with Bayern Munich open to selling the Frenchman.

Reports from Germany suggest Pavard is unwilling to sign an extension to his contract, which is due to expire next summer, and as a result could be available for around £35 million.

The versatile defender has been at Bayern Munich since joining from Stuttgart in 2019, where he has won four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during his time with the club.