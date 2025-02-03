Manchester City have completed the Deadline Day signing of FC Porto and Spain central midfielder Nico Gonzalez, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, as Pep Guardiola strengthens his options in the middle of the park.

Perennially linked with the four-in-a-row Premier League champions, the 23-year-old is set to travel to Manchester to complete his transfer from Porto. Guardiola and his entourage are paying €60 million for his services.

Joining the likes of Vitor Reis, Juma Bah, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush, A Coruna-born Gonzalez is the latest star to join Guardiola's ranks this January. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano wrote:

EXCLUSIVE: Nico Gonzalez to Manchester City, here we go! New midfielder for Pep Guardiola will pay same amount as release clause worth €60m with different structure. Nico, allowed to travel for medical and contract signing soon.

GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed yesterday that Manchester City were contemplating whether to take advantage of the release clause written into the former Porto star's contract - and now, Romano has reported that they've decided to trigger it as a result.

So far this campaign, the youngster - a nine-cap Spain U21 international - has plundered five goals and four assists in 17 Liga Portugal appearances. Capable of being utilised at the fulcrum of midfield or more advanced as a No.8, Gonzalez's arrival will help alleviate the loss of Rodri.

A product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, he made 37 appearances for the Spanish giants before spending time at Valencia, in 2022/23, on loan. He made a permanent transfer to Porto in the summer of 2023 and has since accrued 18 goal involvements (nine goals and assists apiece) in 68 senior appearances.