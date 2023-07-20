Manchester City have Benjamin Pavard on their list of Kyle Walker replacements and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT what the treble-winners have to do to secure his signature.

Pavard is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with clubs across Europe keeping tabs on the defender.

Manchester City transfer news - Benjamin Pavard

It's already been a summer of change at the Etihad Stadium, with treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan packing his bags to sign for Barcelona on a free transfer.

The City skipper became the first captain in the club's history to lift the Champions League trophy last month, but it looks as if the Blues are about to lose another key member of their five-man leadership group.

Kyle Walker is considered as one of the vice-captains in City's dressing room, but if reports are to be believed, the Englishman is edging closer to a move away from the club.

It's reported by Sky Germany that Walker has already agreed to a move with Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga outfit look to snatch the right-back in a cut-price deal.

Walker has just one year remaining on his contract with City, indicating the Blues could be forced to cash in this summer, or risk losing him on a free next season.

But should the Sheffield-born star depart the Premier League champions in the coming weeks, it's claimed City have already lined up his replacement.

The Guardian are reporting that Pavard is the number-one target on City's list of Walker replacements, with the versatile defender - who joined Bayern Munich for £31 million in 2019 - open to the move.

Much like Walker, Pavard is also entering the final 12 months of his contract, with Bayern Munich open to a sale this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Pavard to City?

Recognising this, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that City would be open to signing Pavard and offered an up-to-date summary of where this deal is at.

On the chase for the French international, Romano said: “At the moment there is still no direct negotiation between Manchester City and Bayern Munich. They are discussing internally and have had some contact with the player’s side.

"They appreciate Pavard and they can see that he is the perfect type of player for Guardiola.”

What about Josko Gvardiol?

Regardless of what happens with Pavard, City are expected to add to their defensive options this summer, with Josko Gvardiol on the club's radar.

In an update provided to his 16.9 million Twitter followers this week, Romano suggested that City were still hot on the heels of Gvardiol, despite the deal having slowed down in recent days.

The Italian journalist indicated that personal terms had been wrapped up between the two parties, with a fee the only part of the deal yet to be agreed on.

It's expected Gvaridol will become the Blues' second official signing of the summer window, after City completed a £30 million move for Croatian teammate Mateo Kovacic last month.