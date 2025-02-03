Manchester City are looking to rival Manchester United in the race for Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda, as per CaughtOffside.

Quenda is one of Portuguese football's most exciting young talents and has garnered the attention of several European clubs. The 17-year-old is on United's shortlist for the summer, and Ruben Amorim is eager to reunite with the winger whom he handed his debut earlier this season. There are already reports in Portugal suggesting a £50 million deal is in place between the Red Devils and the Liga Portugal giants.

Manchester City have made three signings during the winter transfer window, bringing in Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis, Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush. The Cityzens hope to complete a deal for FC Porto's Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez, but transfer chiefs at the Etihad are pressing ahead with further plans to overhaul Pep Guardiola's squad.

Quenda Could Be Subject Of Manchester Transfer Tug-Of-War

The Sporting CP Starlet Has Several European Clubs on Notice

City are eyeing Quenda and are ready to compete with United for the three-cap Portugal U21 international, which has a €100 million (£83 million) release clause. They aren't the only clubs keeping tabs on the versatile winger, as Liverpool, Juventus, and Barcelona are also monitoring his progress at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

It's claimed that the Red Devils are preparing a £40-50 million bid for Quenda, whose Portugal boss Roberto Martinez dubbed an 'astonishing personality'. The reigning Premier League champions will be eager to get the jump on clubs such as their cross-city rivals as the race heats up ahead of an expected summer transfer saga. Guardiola wants to add more wide options amid a disappointing season largely impacted by a lack of creativity out wide.

