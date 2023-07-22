Manchester City are currently experiencing a 'transfer emergency' as Kyle Walker edges closer to the Etihad Stadium exit door, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Walker has been subject to plenty of interest, with a move away from City now appearing the most likely outcome.

Manchester City transfer news

Building a team that has the appetite for success just weeks after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble is the issue currently plaguing City boss Pep Guardiola's thoughts.

The Spaniard became the first manager in City's 128-year history to win the European Cup for the Blues, but fast forward just over one month and he's enduring somewhat of a mini-crisis.

That's because a number of first-teamers are currently plotting their routes away from City, with a squad overhaul looking like it might need to take place.

Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a quartet of treble-winners could be about to follow Ilkay Gundogan out of the exit door, after the German sealed a free transfer to Barcelona last month.

The transfer insider claimed that Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Walker were all at risk of leaving, with some transfers being pushed for harder than others.

One surprise name in that list is Walker, who according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, is open to leaving the Premier League side in search of a new challenge with Bayern Munich.

It'd mean following the departure of Gundogan, Guardiola would lose another senior figure from his five-man leadership group, indicating a drastic shift in the make-up of City's dressing room.

However, if a report by The Guardian is to be believed, the reigning European champions have already identified Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard as Walker's replacement.

What has Dean Jones said about City?

When quizzed on what City's summer window might look like from this point on, transfer insider Jones admitted the Blues were uncharacteristically on the back foot.

Claiming they're in the midst of a 'transfer emergency', Jones told GIVMESPORT: "This is a bit of a transfer emergency for City at the moment.

"On the back of winning a treble, you don't usually lose as many players as City are losing right now. A couple of them will go with their blessing, a couple of them not so much, as they weren’t in the plans to leave.

"But Pavard as a defensive option is strong because he’s a very good player, has got a really good profile within the game already and I think he would be foolproof in what City are trying to build.”

What's next for City?

Should a move for Pavard materialise, it isn't expected to cost City too much in cash, with the Frenchman said to be available for around £26 million, according to reports in Germany.

That's because Pavard has informed Bayern Munich that he doesn't intend to extend his contract beyond next year, with the record German champions now keen to cash in.

Elsewhere, it's reported by Football Insider that a move for Dani Olmo might also be on the cards for City, as they look to fill the gap that could be left behind by Saudi Arabia-bound Riyad Mahrez.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mahrez had said yes to a move to Saudi Arabia, with personal terms between the player and club having already been agreed.