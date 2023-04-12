Manchester City will be alerted by focus on Jude Bellingham as scrutiny around his future intensifies.

Reports had been rife that Liverpool were closing in on a deal for him on Tuesday but that was quashed as Paul Joyce from The Times reported that the Reds were to cool their interest.

Sources indicate that it now leaves City in a strong position in their own pursuit of the England midfielder.

What is Bellingham's latest stance on his Dortmund future?

This is a key moment in Borussia Dortmund’s season. In the past month they have been knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea, lost 4-2 to Bayern Munich as they were toppled at the summit of Bundesliga, and RB Leipzig beat them 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final last Wednesday night.

The trail of events leaves Bellingham, capped 24 times by England, with much to contemplate at a time when Dortmund bosses await a decision on what happens next.

There have been indications within some German media that he has made his decision, and while that notion has been played down there is an expectation for firm news to filter out very soon. Dortmund have been hopeful he would sign a new contract - and he has remained open to the idea up to now - but there has been a fear it is unlikely if Dortmund’s campaign fizzles out. Failing to win the league would not necessarily be a total disappointment, but losing to Bayern by a distance from here would be frustrating.

Games against Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum will help gauge where Dortmund stand in the chase and sources are indicating that there will be more clarity over where Bellingham’s mind is at by the end of the month.

Which clubs want to sign Jude Bellingham?

Real Madrid have shown a desire to sign Bellingham while interest from England comes from Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. Liverpool have always been very hopeful but insiders are suggesting that Madrid and City have been viewed as the two most enticing landing spots if Bellingham decides on a transfer.

Optimism for a move to the Etihad Stadium has been growing and reasons for that are: their continued clear vision with Pep Guardiola at the helm; the success of Erling Haaland since also moving from Dortmund; and the continued competitiveness for the game’s biggest trophies.

The practicality of such a transfer must yet be determined, as City will first have to resolve whether Ilkay Gundogan or Bernardo Silva are to leave, and the type of fit they will need to move the team on again next term.

How much could Bellingham cost Manchester City?

Bellingham, compared to Roy Keane by Paul Ince and also Zinedine Zidane last year, is an adaptable midfielder valued at over £125million, largely due to the fact he is contracted until 2025 and considered to be one of the most exciting teenagers in world football. Bellingham turns 20 this summer and knows he faces a career-defining decision.

Madrid have continued to look at his situation in recent weeks to understand what it would take to sign him. They could stretch to meeting his current valuation despite the fact it would have an impact on midfield legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Bellingham joined Dortmund in 2020 in a deal worth an initial £25million from Birmingham City. At that time it was Man United most keen on him in England, yet there is now much more competition for one of the most well rounded midfield players in the game.