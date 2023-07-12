Manchester City's pursuit of RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol has gone a bit quiet, says Dharmesh Sheth.

However, the Sky Sports reporter has given reason for supporters of the Citizens to remain positive.

Man City transfer news — Josko Gvardiol

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that City are "really hopeful" of landing Gvardiol.

It is understandable, with the player keen on making the move to the Premier League champions.

"Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Leipzig's sporting director Max Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung earlier this month. "We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

According to talkSPORT, Leipzig want at least £75m for Gvardiol, though the German club's public stance is they value the Croatian closer to £86m. "Yes, for €100m plus bonuses, Gvardiol will end up in Pep’s strong hands," Eberl was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Josko Gvardiol and Man City?

Sheth believes Gvardiol is City's priority right now and says the European champions remain in discussions to sign him this summer.

When asked if the 21-year-old is their No.1 target, the Sky Sports reporter said to GIVEMESPORT: "It certainly looks that way. It's gone a little bit quiet on that front, but that's very like City because they like to keep things under the radar.

"We don't really hear about what's going on at City so much but, from our understanding, talks are continuing between Manchester City and RB Leipzig."

What next for Man City?

City have spent £25m on Mateo Kovacic, as reported by BBC Sport, and could possibly splash out up to £86m on Gvardiol, so you would expect there to eventually be some sales at the Etihad to balance things out. In terms of who could go, Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain could get rid of a few defenders before the transfer window closes.

Sheth thinks Aymeric Laporte may decide to leave the Manchester club if Gvardiol arrives. It would make sense, with the Spain international having only managed to make 11 starts in the Premier League last season (via Transfermarkt). The addition of another centre-back could see him drop further down the pecking order.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would love to sign Joao Cancelo. He spent the second half of the previous campaign out on loan at Bayern Munich so is clearly not indispensable to City.

You would have to question, though, whether the Citizens would be willing to do business with the Gunners again. Last summer, they allowed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Mikel Arteta's side, a decision that almost came back to haunt them.

The pair helped Arsenal to mount a serious title charge, with the north London outfit finishing just five points behind Guardiola's men in the table in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Allowing a player of Cancelo's quality to join them could be the thing that closes that gap.

Whatever the case, you suspect there will be some high-profile departures at City this summer, especially if Gvardiol joins the club.