Manchester City are expected to secure the signing of Mateo Kovacic during the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Having wrapped up the treble last weekend, City have already switched attention to their summer plans, with Kovacic earmarked as a potential arrival.

Manchester City transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

City will pursue the signature of Chelsea's Kovacic during the summer transfer window, according to a report by The Athletic.

David Ornstein claims in the report that the Premier League champions have already begun negotiations with the Croatian midfielder, with Chelsea reportedly willing to let him leave.

While it may come as a shock to some, Chelsea are somewhat bound by their need to offload players this window in order to comply with FFP regulations, increasing the likelihood of Kovacic joining City.

What's more, the midfielder only has one year remaining on his current £100,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning the west London outfit could do with cashing-in, before losing him for free next season.

Kovacic had originally joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in August 2018, before eventually making the move permanent for £45 million just 12 months later.

But now, with a summer of change ahead at Stamford Bridge, it's likely Kovacic will cut his ties with the Blues in search of pastures new.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kovacic joining City?

When asked about the potential for Kovacic to join City, Sky Sports reporter Sheth indicated a deal between the relevant parties was likely to come soon.

On the 29-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think with Kovacic and Manchester City, there have been initial talks, and I also think it's moving more towards an advanced stage. I think we should expect a deal to be happening with Kovacic from Chelsea to City in this window.”

What will Kovacic add to the City ranks?

A winner of four Champions League titles in his time - one of which came against City in the 2021 final - Kovacic boasts incredible experience and talent, making a City switch a sensible choice for all involved.

On top of this, Kovacic has also proved a useful tool in the Premier League for Chelsea, racking up 142 appearances during his five-year spell in England (Transfermarkt).

However, Kovacic may also view this move as an opportunity to bolster his own personal trophy cabinet before retiring in the near future.

Boasting just one major league title to his name, despite playing a combined total of 493 career games, Kovacic will have a good shot at winning the Premier League with City next season, should a move to the Etihad Stadium materialise.