Manchester City are readying an opening bid for Josko Gvardiol, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gvardiol has been highlighted as a key transfer target for City this summer, with Pep Guardiola keen to land the 6ft 1 defender.

Manchester City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

Having won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, there is a growing consensus that City now have the best squad in Europe and could dominate both domestically and continentally for the foreseeable future.

With the likes of Erling Haaland banging in goals up top and Ruben Dias marshalling the backline from deep, it's difficult to pinpoint where the Blues might need to improve next season.

However, with a number of departures either already confirmed or to be expected at the Etihad Stadium, City have been forced into the transfer market in order to bolster their squad.

That was the case with Mateo Kovacic, who will join Guardiola's side for a respectable £30 million, after City waved goodbye to treble-winning captain and Barcelona-bound Ilkay Gundogan.

And if reports are to be believed, Kovacic could be joined by fellow Croatian international Gvardiol at the Etihad this summer.

It's claimed by The Guardian that City will chase the £59,000-per-week earner this summer, with RB Leipzig reportedly open to selling the defender.

What has Dean Jones said about Gvardiol to City?

Admitting the Manchester-based outfit were keen to land Gvardiol during the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that City were preparing to launch their opening bid.

On the 21-year-old centre-back, Jones said: "I think the conversations will be quite smooth to be honest. I mean, RB Leipzig know what is coming, they seem pretty settled over what they would accept and the formal bid for Man City is currently being formed.”

How much will Gvardiol cost City this summer?

Having banked an eye-watering £300 million from their treble triumph, City have money to spend in the summer window, but could see a large chunk of their budget splashed on the Gvardiol deal.

Gvardiol has informed RB Leipzig that he wants to move to Manchester, but the German side are expected to play hardball and hold out for a fee in the region of £85 million.

That's according to a report in The Sun, which claims City have been made aware of Gvardiol's price tag, but will instead insist open their bidding at around £68 million instead.

Only time will provide an answer as to whether that offer is considered suitable by RB Leipzig, with City likely to have to stump up even more funds to secure Gvardiol's signature this summer.