Manchester City will 'speed up' negotiations with RB Leipzig for the signature of Josko Gvardiol in the coming days, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gvardiol has been linked with a big-money move for some time, but Galetti expects City to get a free run at the Croatian defender.

Manchester City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

Less than three weeks after lifting the Champions League trophy and completing the treble, the City hierarchy have already started planning for next season, with a number of ins and outs expected at the Etihad Stadium.

On Monday morning the Premier League champions confirmed the exit of captain Ilkay Gundogan, who is set to join Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of this month.

It's mooted that wantaway Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic has been lined up as Gundogan's replacement, with the midfielder set to join the Blues for just £25 million (MailOnline).

And Kovacic might not be the only Croatian making a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, as his international teammate Gvardiol is also tipped with a City switch.

That's according to a report in The Sun, which states Gvardiol is open to the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola at City, as the Premier League outfit begin readying a bid.

The story suggests City could snatch Gvardiol for £78 million, not including bonuses, with the overall package rising up towards a price of £85 million.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Gvardiol to City?

Recognising City's interest as genuine, Italian journalist Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that City were set to step up their pursuit of Gvardiol when the Kovacic deal was confirmed.

On the 21-year-old defender, Galetti said: "Talks are in progress as told between clubs. The sensation is that the discussions will be sped up on City’s side after the finalisation of the Kovacic deal.”

How will Gvardiol fit into City's system?

Despite City's success this season, particularly in defence, there is little denying that Gvardiol currently represents the perfect Guardiola defender.

A colossal figure in the backline, the RB Leipzig man has been dubbed a 'warrior', due to his monstrous-like performances and 6ft 1 frame.

But it's with the ball at his feet where Gvardiol has impressed the most, as the defender currently ranks inside the top one per cent of players in his position for passes attempted per 90 minutes (FBref).

Couple that with his age and it's clear City would be landing a top prospect, who has the capabilities to be a mainstay in defence for the best part of the next decade.