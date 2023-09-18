Manchester City will continue their pursuits for Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely the European champions are to sign the promising teenage duo.

Yamal and Balde have featured heavily for Barcelona's first team this season, and Jones believes City are eyeing up a bumper transfer move for the pair.

Manchester City transfer news - Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde

Having won the treble last season and began proceedings with a 100% record in the Premier League this time around, Pep Guardiola's City are already looking ominous. Boosted by the arrival of some key summer purchases, the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku have hit the ground running.

There was even a promising cameo for the latest new boy Matheus Nunes in the Blues' come-from-behind victory against West Ham United at the weekend, where the Portuguese star came off the bench to help inspire City to all three points. There is a feeling City have improved their squad from last season's treble win - news which won't be welcomed by their Premier League or European counterparts.

However, had things played out differently for City this summer, there is every chance their summer recruitment might have looked much different, with Spanish journalist David Sanchez claiming the Manchester-based outfit went 'all out' to sign Yamal in the transfer window.

It was also suggested by Enric Masip, an advisor to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, that City also chased fellow academy product Balde, with the 54-year-old telling reporters: 'Yamal and Balde have been in a serious situation to leave this summer because there is a club that tried to catch them (via The Daily Mail).'

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester City's pursuit of Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde?

Recognising the interest is unlikely to go away, transfer insider Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT how close he believes City will come to signing the talented pair. On the current state of play, the reliable reporter said:

“I mean, they both seem like pretty integral parts to what Barcelona are going to be building in the coming years. Lamine Yamal has made a ridiculous impact at such a young age for them and it looks like he's going to be a superstar, so I can't see City getting him out at the moment. “Then Alejandro Balde too is obviously a player they've been grooming for a moment and a season like this one. “They've got big plans for them, so yeah, good profiling from Man City as always, but looks like these ones might have to just pass them by.”

How much would Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde cost Manchester City?

Given their status as two of Barcelona's most talented youth products right now, it's unlikely the La Liga side will have been open to doing their former friends in the City hierarchy any favours on transfer fees.

According to football stats database Transfermarkt, the duo boast a combined market value of £65 million, with Balde rated at £43 million and Yamal are more modest £22 million. However, with multiple years left on both of the teenager's contracts, it would be surprising if Barcelona sanctioned a sale altogether, let alone a figure that doesn't eclipse the reported £2 billion figure reported for the pair.

Being said, if City retain their interest in either one of or both of Yamal and Balde next summer, the Blues could have a secret weapon they're able to use in negotiations. It's no secret that Barcelona have been chasing Bernardo Silva's signature for some time, meaning City could be tempted to offer the midfielder - who will turn 30 years old next August - to the Catalan giant, in order to shave some costs off the proposed fee.

Who else is on Manchester City's transfer radar?

While their squad may be hungry for more success this season, such is City's proactive approach in the transfer market, it's likely they're already looking ahead to who they can add to the ranks next time the window is opened.

Lucas Paqueta was a player Guardiola and Co. chased heavily in the recent summer window, with a move for the West Ham midfielder said to have been called off due to a betting investigation. The Brazil international showed City what they were missing during the recent clash between the two sides, when Paqueta dazzled for the Hammers in the heart of midfield.

Paqueta picked up a 7.1 Fotmob rating for his performance at the London Stadium, having finished the match with a 100% dribble success rate and an impressive 84% pass completion rate. A stylish operator, it wouldn't be a surprise to see City rekindle their interest somewhere down the line.