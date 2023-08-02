Highlights The Premier League table in the 21st century reveals surprises, with many teams still in the league but some notable exceptions.

Manchester City are only the sixth most dominant side in the 21st century, despite their recent success.

The Premier League table in the 21st century has been revealed, and it comes with a few surprises along the way.

An altogether different landscape is presented in front of us with the 2023/24 season approaching in comparison to the turn of the century.

Many of the teams included in this league table are still participants in the Premier League with a few notable exceptions.

Several of the teams included have not been seen in the top flight of English football for a number of years now.

So, let's take a look at the Premier League table from the 21st century...

(Information via 90 Min Football)

20 Crystal Palace - 389 Points

The Eagles have been a part of the previous 10 seasons in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship in 2013.

Before that, they had only competed in one other season of the competition since the turn of the century.

Other than their relegation in the 2004/05 season, Palace have been a consistent mid-table side.

19 Stoke City - 457 Points

Much like Crystal Palace, Stoke went on a run of 10 successive seasons in the division between 2008 and 2018.

That makes it impressive that they achieved 68 more points, with no other Premier League seasons under their belt.

The side were very much an established club with very little threat of dropping a division until a disastrous final season, and they have not been seen since in the league.

18 Middlesbrough - 484 Points

In the early 2000s, Middlesbrough were a solid Premier League outfit as they were consistently in mid-table.

The highest finish achieved in the given time frame was 7th in 2004/05 under Steve McClaren.

Relegation in 2009 with current England manager, Gareth Southgate, in charge was the end of consistent appearances in the top flight as they have only been back for a single season since.

17 West Brom - 490 Points

West Brom's Peter Odemwingie scored a memorable Premier League hat-trick vs rivals Wolves

The Baggies have gained themselves a reputation of being a 'yo-yo' club in recent times as they bounce between the Championship and the Premier League.

West Brom were also the team to pull off 'The Great Escape' in the 2004/05 season to see Crystal Palace relegated instead.

Had fortunes been different in that campaign, the two sides could be in different positions in this table.

16 Bolton - 506 Points

Sam Allardyce had Bolton playing some exciting football in the early years of the century with the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha and Ivan Campo shocking fans to move to the Reebok.

Financial troubles have plagued the recent history of the club as they are currently playing in League One after more than a decade out of the Premier League.

Of the sides listed so far, Bolton have been out of the league for the longest time, making it impressive that they have accumulated more points than their competitors.

15 Blackburn Rovers - 530 Points

Having won the league title remarkably in 1995/96, fans of Blackburn would have thought more success was to come in the 2000s.

Several top half finishes were the best it got as they reached sixth position on two different occasions.

They were relegated in the same season as Bolton, meaning more than 10 years without a single top flight game.

14 Leicester City - 557 Points

This points tally is significantly helped by the unprecedented title win in 2015/16, adding 81 points.

Leicester have just been relegated to the Championship in 2023, making it a third relegation since the year 2000.

Brendan Rodgers did help the side to consecutive fifth place finishes to once again boost the overall points tally ahead of several teams.

13 Sunderland - 578 Points

The Black Cats appeared to have nine lives as they continued to cling on to top flight football by the skin of their teeth for a number of years.

They opened the century with a seventh placed finish, but were only able to break into the top half of the table one more time as they spent their time battling against the drop.

A pattern of looking doomed by Christmas, only to survive right at the end of the season, came to an end eventually under David Moyes in 2017 as they did fall into the division below.

12 Fulham - 640 Points

Marco Silva has brought the feel good factor back to Craven Cottage after a challenging decade that saw multiple promotions followed by immediate relegation.

They finished in the top half of the table in 2022/23 after finishing in the bottom three in the past three campaigns they spent in the division.

Roy Hodgson had the club in the top half more than 10 years ago which is where the majority of their points came from.

11 Southampton - 708 Points

As with Leicester, the Saints are set to embark on a season in the Championship next season as they finished rock bottom of the table last time out.

They had gained their reputation back as a mainstay in the league after a significant period out of it.

Once they had got back into the big time, the club were one of the most exciting in the country as their side was raided on a number of occasions by the bigger teams for big money.

The conveyor belt of talent running through St Mary's finally ran out of top talent and the downfall began.

10 West Ham - 894 Points

It has been a rollercoaster of a century for the Hammers thus far.

Having just won a European trophy, the club have had top half finishes, relegation scraps and seasons spent outside the top flight due to relegation.

They have featured in more than 150 more games in the league compared to the sides finishing below them, meaning it is not a shock they finish where they do.

9 Aston Villa - 898 Points

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 21: Villa manager Martin O'Neill makes a point during the Barclays Premiership match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on October 21, 2006 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have just secured European football for the first time since Matin O'Neil achieved that feat in 2010.

The Irish boss managed an impressive sixth place finish in three consecutive seasons before things started to go wrong.

Until 2016, the club were ever-present in the division, but a points total of only 17 across an entire season saw them head into the abyss for three campaigns.

Unai Emery has them on the up again as they finished seventh in 2022/23.

8 Newcastle - 976 Points

The Magpies are going to be welcoming Champions League football to St James' Park in 2023 thanks to the work done by Eddie Howe alongside the new ownership.

Mike Ashley had damaged the reputation of the club during his tenure.

Two relegations provide blemishes on the record of the North-East side in both 2009 and 2016.

They began the decade with a couple of top four finishes and have been able to break into European football on a number of occasions to outweigh the disappointments suffered.

7 Everton - 1202 Points

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: Tim Cahill of Everton celebrates scoring his first goal by boxing the corner flag during the Barclays Premiership match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on March 18, 2006 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Toffees are the first side in this league table to have never dropped out of the Premier League despite a few close calls in recent years.

David Moyes oversaw the best period the club have seen in the 21st century as the Scottish boss helped them to many finishes in the European spots.

6 Manchester City - 1347 Points

Many will have expected City to place much higher on this list due to the number of Premier League wins they have achieved.

They have won four of the last five titles on offer including multiple 90+ point hauls in that time.

The Citizens have also been a part of the top four ever since 2011.

Before the club were taken over, they did go through some years of struggle with a relegation in the 2000/01 season.

5 Tottenham - 1352 Points

Another side to have been ever-present in the league is the team now managed by Ange Postecoglou.

The Aussie boss has a tough task to turn the fortunes of the club around with several underwhelming seasons under world-class managers,

This still does not change the fact that Spurs finish in fifth place for the 21st century league table.

Finishing in the bottom half of the table only three times in 23 years shows how they have managed to keep themselves among the top sides.

4 Liverpool - 1566 Points

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clenches his fist in celebration to the travelling fans after the Reds clinch three points in a Premier League clash.

Making up part of the famous 'Top Four' for the bulk of the 2000s, Liverpool live up to that reputation as they scrape into the Champions League spots in this table.

Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015 saw an upturn of fortunes after years of struggling under the likes of Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers.

The highs of the century have been in patches with Rafael Benitez also enduring an impressive few years.

3 Arsenal - 1607 Points

The Gunners have not finished top of the league since their 'Invincible' campaign in 2003/04.

Arsene Wenger did instill a consistency into his squad as he managed to get them into the top four time after time meaning it is no surprise they managed to break into the top three.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to bring the Premier League title to the Emirates for the first time ever, a result which could possibly mean moving higher up in this table.

2 Chelsea - 1656 Points

With Roman Abramovich taking control of the club in the early years of the century, a lot of success has followed since.

Five league triumphs have followed along with many finishes in the Champions League spots.

The Blues finished outside the top half of the league for the first time in 2022/23 as Arsenal had an impressive season to close the gap between the two.

1 Manchester United - 1731 Points

The Red Devils may have not won a league title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, but they remain the most dominant side in the 21st century.

Almost 100 points above any other side in this table shows exactly how special the team were under Ferguson, especially when you factor in the recent struggles they have faced.

A decade without being in contention for winning the biggest prizes has not stopped them winning the 21st century title.