Highlights Cole Palmer excelled at Chelsea, scoring 22 goals & 11 assists in the Premier League last season.

Palmer's reluctance to pass to De Bruyne in City training sessions highlighted his unique decision-making skills to his former manager.

Guardiola admitted he didn't give Palmer enough minutes; the young star's success since show his exceptional potential.

Since swapping shades of blue last summer, Cole Palmer has been a revelation for Chelsea. He left the safety netting he had been given at Manchester City to contribute to more Premier League goals than any other player in the 2023/24 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 33 Premier League games last term, Cole Palmer scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists, despite Chelsea finishing sixth-placed.

But despite Pep Guardiola's apparent lack of reluctance to keep him 12 months ago, the 22-year-old's former manager's reaction to his refusal to pass to one City player in training speaks volumes about the fact the Spaniard always knew he was special.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, as cited by Sport Bible, Joleon Lescott revealed that Palmer would refuse to pass to Kevin De Bruyne in training sessions, which made him a standout among his peers during his time in the north-west.

What Lescott Said

Guardiola was well aware of Palmer's talents, but would've clashed with him over playing time

Speaking about the forward recently, former City and England defender Joleon Lescott revealed how Guardiola knew Palmer was special during training.

He said on the High Performance Podcast: “Pep knew Palmer had something special because he doesn’t pass to Kevin De Bruyne when he asks for the ball. Pep knew he got personality because in training if young lads come up, and then Kevin shouts for the ball, even if it’s not on [for a pass], they would try to pass to him.

"Cole doesn’t do that. If there’s something better on for Cole and the team, that’s what’s happening, not that Kevin needs the ball."

What this shows is that Palmer is wise well beyond his years. Although he failed to score in the Premier League under Guardiola, the young star had the rare trait of knowing when to pass, shoot, and dribble, with his decision-making now playing a starring role as he was the frontman of a one-man band at Chelsea last season.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea Career

The attacking midfielder looks as though he could fit into any team

Certainly, there aren't too many cases where Guardiola has put a foot wrong, and if anyone disagrees, then just the fact he's been able to win four Premier League titles on the bounce should put a stop to such ludicrous discussions. However, by letting go of Palmer so soon, there's definitely reason to believe last summer's sale was his poorest managerial choice yet.

Guardiola spoke about Palmer during the 23/24 season. He said: “He's an exceptional player. I said many times, I didn't give him the minutes that maybe he deserved, and now he has at Chelsea. I understand completely. He's a shy guy with a lot of potential. It is what it is. He was asking for two seasons to leave and I said stay. He said he wanted to leave. What could we do?”

Related The 10 Most Improved Premier League Players in 2023/24 GIVEMESPORT has ranked the most improved Premier League players during the 2023/24 season based on match rating data.

So far, the playmaker has scored 32 goals in 89 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, and while he only played a bit-part role for England in this summer's EURO 2024 adventure, he was still able to notch two goal contributions in just 146 minutes, which included the equaliser in the final that brought scenes of ecstacy for the Three Lions before Spain would find a late winner to prevent football coming home.