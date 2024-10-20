Key Takeaways Garry Flitcroft went from playing for Man City to owning a timber business with David Dunn.

He had a successful football career but struggled as a manager, eventually finding success in timber.

Flitcroft faced a legal battle regarding his timber business in 2020 but ultimately prevailed.

Winning Manchester City’s Player of the Year award in his second year in senior football is some feat, but Garry Flitcroft is now thriving off the field in a completely different industry. After hanging up his boots in 2006, Flitcroft decided to go down the managerial route, but this was less successful compared to his playing career. Fast-forward to the present day, and he now has a timber business with former teammate David Dunn.

However, just like his playing career, Flitcroft has grabbed the headlines in recent times, with a legal battle in 2019 posing a threat to his successful business. With that in mind, here is Flitcroft’s journey from Man City Player of the Year to UK business consultant.

He was highly regarded in the English game

The midfielder came through the youth ranks at the Cityzens and went on to make 116 appearances for them in the Premier League. During this period, he scored 13 goals and, in his second season of senior football, he was crowned with City’s Player of the Season award for the 1992/93 season.

City finished ninth in the league that year and Flitcroft grabbed the headlines with his hard-working and skillful performances. His displays at club level and for the England Under-21s saw him called up to Terry Venables’ England squad in 1995, but he never made a cap for the senior side. One year later, and Flitcroft was signed for £3.5m by reigning Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers.

Related 10 Greatest England Captains in Football History [Ranked] Where does current England skipper Harry Kane rank against those who came before him, like David Beckham and Sir Bobby Moore?

He endured a miserable start at his new club, as he was sent off on his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Everton and just three years later, Rovers were relegated. New manager Graeme Souness resurrected Flitcroft’s Rovers career by appointing him as captain ahead of the new season, in which the club returned to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The Englishman continued in his role as club captain for the next three years, although he was suspended for Blackburn’s 2002 League Cup victory. But, Flitcroft did lift the trophy alongside deputy captain Henning Berg.

Garry Flitcroft Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 276 19 4 Manchester City 127 14 5 Sheffield United 6 0 0 Bury 1 0 0

Flitcroft's Managerial Career

Despite promising early signs, he was unsuccessful

In 2009, he began his first managerial stint, replacing Lee Merricks as manager of Northern Premier League side Leigh Genesis. Controversially, Flitcroft left Leigh Genesis to become manager of rivals Chorley in May 2010.

The retired midfielder revealed to the media that many of his players hadn’t been paid at Leigh for a significant period and this affected his decision to leave the club. Flitcroft enjoyed plenty of success at Chorley, guiding them to two promotions in four years.

First, they became Premier League Division One play-off winners in 2011 and then Premier Division Champions in 2014. One year later, Flitcroft stepped down as manager with his assistant Matt Jansen put in charge.

Flitcroft's Career Away From the Pitch

Legal battles haven't stood in his way of success

Now the owner of a timber frame business called ‘Flitcfrat Timber’, the former Man City and Blackburn Rovers man is climbing the ladder in the business world. However, the UK business consultant has faced challenges during his rise in the timber industry.

In 2020, a judgment was secured against his timer business with the case based around Flitcroft’s involvement with former business owners Phillip Price and Neil Middleton. Their company, Supawell, claimed that the ex-footballer had intentionally ripped off their patents. Initially, a High Court judge had already ruled that the time frames must be destroyed and deleted from Flitcroft’s website.

After a successful appeal, Flitcroft won the legal battle with his rival's business in 2020. He was given a suspended prison sentence for alleged contempt of court for failing to remove website material promoting his business.

Flitcroft began building a new career for himself in the property sector in 2014, alongside his son Thomas. Initially, he acquired a 20,000-square-foot factory on an eight-acre site near Garstang, Lancashire.

Using his experience as an investor and developer, something he had even during his early days in football, he launched his business. Flitcroft EcoBuild was the first name of this project, which had the aim of supplying eco-friendly timber housing frames. The company produces self-build kit houses using a timber frame system.

Flitcroft, who was captain at both Blackburn Rovers and Man City, began his business with little help or outside guidance. He initially hired 25 members of staff before expanding and re-branding his ever-growing business.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20.10.2024.