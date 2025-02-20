Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is poised to initiate a mass sale in the summer after his side’s premature Champions League exit, according to the Daily Star, and a total of eight players are set to ruthlessly be on the chopping block.

The four-in-a-row Premier League winners needed a red-hot performance at the Santiago Bernabeu to overturn their one-goal deficit on the back of the first leg – a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. Things went from bad to worse in Spain.

Succumbing to a rampant Los Blancos at Europe’s top table on Wednesday evening, Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick knocked the Premier League outfit for six before Nico Gonzalez, scoring his first since joining in January, struck a late consolation.

In the immediate aftermath of their disappointing night on Madrid soil, a report has suggested that Guardiola – widely regarded as one of the best football managers in football history – is preparing to sell eight players in the summer.

A brutal clear-out is needed in the eyes of the Catalan native – and replacing them, with the fortune of owner Sheik Mansour, is clearly on the agenda. But whose future at the club remains in limbo with an all-important summer on the horizon?

Germany and Bayern Munich hotshot Florian Wirtz is alongside Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso on their shortlist, according to the report, but Guardiola is well aware that offloading those deemed surplus to requirements is necessary before focusing on incomings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man City’s loss to Real Madrid was their 13th of the season across all competitions – the most ever by a side led by Pep Guardiola during his career.

And that’s encapsulated by the sorry affairs of Kevin De Bruyne, who Guardiola is willing to sell. Once imperative to everything the dominant force mustered, the 33-year-old is not getting any younger – and he looks incapable of playing top flight football.

Seasoned engine room duo Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan are also reported to be in hot water after struggling to match the pace of England’s top flight this term. The addition of Gonzalez and the return of Rodri means their presence is no longer required.