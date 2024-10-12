Key Takeaways Man City claimed victory in the APT hearing, stating that the Premier League's rules were "unlawful".

There is no direct link to the hearing surrounding their 115 charges, but they will feel their defence is strengthened.

The 115 charges relate to alleged secretive payments by Man City's owner disguised as sponsorship revenues.

At the start of the October international break, Premier League champions Manchester City announced that they had scored a huge victory in their legal battle. They said that the competition's sponsorship laws were 'unlawful', known as the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

A tribunal outlined that the competition had been unlawful after the Citizens had two major sponsorship deals blocked due to the change in regulations in 2021, following Saudi Arabia's takeover of Newcastle. They were intended to stop clubs from inflating sponsorship deals with companies with direct relations to owners. The hearing said:

"The Premier League was found to have abused its dominant position. The rules were found to be discriminatory in how they operate because they deliberately excluded shareholder loans."

This was just Man City's first court case, though, with the club still under investigation due to 115 charges since 2009. A decision is expected at the start of the new year, and they will feel more confident following what they have described as 'a win' against the Premier League. We have outlined how the two hearings indirectly link.

How APT Ruling Relates to 115 Charges

There's no direct link

The verdict announced at the start of October 2024 has no direct link to the upcoming trial surrounding the 115 charges. They are two different cases, and the fact that the panel did not find that the Premier League's rules surrounding fair market value regulations were flawed — only that they had not complied with them — means that the decision is unlikely to have any significant ramifications on the club's ongoing 115 charges.

However, after proving certain APT rules are 'unlawful', Pep Guardiola's team will feel their defence in the 115 charges is significantly improved. The eight-time Premier League champions have always denied wrongdoing and – as 80 of the charges relate to sponsorship and whether they disguised genuine details of their revenues – they will believe their case is strengthened.

Naturally, it's important to remember the case might not significantly influence the arbitration hearing surrounding the 115 charges, but any evidence of poor governing by the Premier League will help the Citizens' argument that an independent regulator is needed for the future of the competition and – most importantly – the sport.

If City had won the entirety of the APT hearing, it would have significantly damaged the reputation of the Premier League ahead of the 115 charges hearing. On the other side of the coin, if City lost, it would have weakened the club's attempts to win the PR battle before the most significant verdict in sports law history. With both sides claiming marginal victories, this is not felt strongly on either side.

What Man City's 115 Charges Are

80 are for breaches of regulations from 2009 to 2018

The 115 charges by the Premier League allege that the Citizens concealed payments made by their owner Sheikh Mansour through third parties and disguised them as sponsorship revenue, which in itself was inflated. They have always denied wrongdoing.

Now formed into Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Financial Fair Play (FFP) has always been a complicated procedure. The Premier League's FFP rules are designed to ensure clubs pretty much spend what they earn. You can get around that potentially by inflating how much you're earning or hiding how much you are spending.

According to the Premier League, Man City broke the rules over nine seasons by allegedly failing to provide accurate financial information. Of the 115 charges, 80 are for breaches of regulations from 2009 to 2018, while the remaining 35 relate to failing to cooperate with the investigation.

As part of this, one alleged charge against Man City suggests that the Premier League believe the club were not truthful in their reporting of compensation for outgoing managers and certain managers over the course of several seasons. They have faced accusations of reducing the cost of player and coach salaries by paying portions of them through third parties, or secretive payments. A decision in the hearing is expected at the start of 2025 – and, whatever the outcome, it will have major ramifications on the whole English footballing pyramid.