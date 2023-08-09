Highlights Man City's potential starting XI for this season could be unreal if they land their transfer targets, making them even stronger than before. The club's depth in all positions would spell trouble for the rest of the world.

City have lost some key players from last season and Guardiola is reportedly looking for re-enforcements.

It's safe to say that Manchester City already have one of the best football teams in the entire world. From top to bottom, the club's squad is as good as it gets. Or so you'd think, but with Pep Guardiola's side recently being linked to a number of different players in the transfer market, it seems the Cityzens' squad could go even deeper this season.

That's right, if the club are to land their transfer targets, there's no telling to just how good this side could be. Last year's treble may become this year's quadruple, who knows? The chances of City landing everyone they're interested in isn't very likely. We've already seen them miss out on a number of potential signings this summer, but if they were to land the last few, well, it would spell trouble for the rest of the world.

With that in mind, here's how Man City's potential best XI could look this season if they are to land all of the club's latest targets.

Man City's potential starting XI for this season could be unreal

Goalkeeper: Ederson

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Ederson's arrival at City in 2017 helped solve the club's long-term goalkeeping issue, and it's no coincidence that they've won the Premier League in all but one of his seasons at the Etihad.

Sure, he may not have been at his best recently, but he's still one of the best keepers in the league and there's no need to replace him anytime soon. Not only that, but they also have one of the best backup keepers in the world too, with Stefan Ortega proving he's more than capable of holding his own whenever he is given the opportunity.

Defence: Benjamin Pavard, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 23: Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on April 23, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

With Josko Gvardiol having already arrived at the club, City's back-line has improved tremendously on last year, but with Kyle Walker potentially on his way to Bayern Munich, and Benjamin Pavard reportedly heading in the opposite direction, it could be about to get even better.

The French star would be a huge upgrade at the back for the ageing Walker, and standing alongside Gvardiol, Dias and Stones, City's defence will look borderline unbeatable at times. It's certainly not what opposition forwards will want to see, anyway.

Gvardiol's arrival itself is a major move for Guardiola, with the Croatian one of the most highly sought-after young talents in the world, and at just 21 years old, the defender hasn't even begun to approach his peak yet. Partnering the former RB Leipzig man with Dias, who's only 26 years old himself, offers City an elite duo that will hold the fort down for years to come.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Lucas Paqueta

There were eyebrows raised when City allowed club captain Ilkay Gundogan to leave this summer, but if the reports are to be believed, and Lucas Paqueta is on his way to the club, then it actually makes sense.

The West Ham United midfielder would be a huge addition to the Cityzens lineup, and his offensive flair going forward would be massive. At just 25 years of age, he's got plenty of years at the top of English football left in the tank, and with reports suggesting he'd cost around £70m, the deal feels like a no-brainer.

After arriving at the Hammers last summer from Lyon, the Brazil international shone for the club, with five goals and seven assists as he played a vital role in the side's Europa League Conference triumph.

It's a testament to just how stacked the club's midfield is these days, that if it wasn't for the potential Paqueta signing, another brand-new addition to the team could have made it into this XI, with Matteo Kovacic also joining Guardiola's squad from Chelsea this summer. With how important De Bruyne and Rodri have both been to City recently, there's no doubt they'll also be among the first-team mainstays throughout the campaign.

Attack: Michael Olise, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Considering they already have one of the most electric, and intimidating groups of attackers in the world, it seems almost absurd that Guardiola would be looking at ways to improve it, but the latest reports linking his side to Crystal Palace's Michael Olise hint that that is the case.

With Riyad Mahrez departing this summer, City are looking to add younger, fresh talent to their already stacked lineup, and Olise is the perfect addition in that sense. Having shone at Reading, he earned his move to the Premier League in 2021 when Patrick Vieira brought him to Selhurst Park, and while he hasn't been as prolific as he was at the Royals, it's the attacking midfielder's creativity and playmaking ability that has caught the eye of Guardiola.

His knack for always threading the perfect pass, matched with his impressive speed and excellent ball control saw him bag 11 assists for Palace last season, finishing the season especially strong.

With Haaland almost certain to score enough goals for three players, the need for firepower isn't as vital where Olise is concerned, so his ability as a playmaker would be enough to ensure he thrives at City. Considering he hit double figures in terms of assists last season for a Palace side whose top scorer was Eberechi Eze with just 10 goals, just imagine how many he'll land with a phenom like the former Borussia Dortmund star to work alongside.

It almost seems unfair to even imagine City's lineup getting stronger after the success they saw last season, but if they are to land the transfer targets that Guardiola has identified and show up this season with an XI similar to the one listed above, it's about to get a whole lot tougher for the rest of the Premier League to even catch up with them for the foreseeable future, regardless of all the excellent work the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have done with their recruiting so far. Even adding the likes of Mason Mount or Declan Rice won't be enough at this rate.