Manchester City have, yet again, formally addressed the Premier League's 19 other clubs, raising "fundamental concerns" over what they describe as "unlawful" changes proposed to the league's regulations on commercial agreements. This comes ahead of a crucial meeting next week, where Premier League clubs will vote on proposed changes following last month's landmark tribunal ruling, in which the four-peat champions successfully challenged the Associated Party Transaction (APT) regulations.

In the latest escalation of the ongoing dispute, all starting with their 115 charges, City informed their rival clubs on Friday that the league was "rushing through its consultation process." In a letter obtained by the BBC, the club emphasised their "strong desire is to avoid any future costly legal disputes," stressing that it is "critical that the Premier League gets it right this time round."

This development follows a letter from the Premier League to City on Thursday, where the league "rejects in the strongest possible terms the repeated and baseless assertions" made by the club regarding the case, while outlining its own stance. It is the latest episode in what is quickly being dubbed a civil war.

The Champions Send An 11-Page Letter to Premier League Clubs

They have highlighted unlawful regulations the organisation is trying to enforce

City’s legal counsel Simon Cliff, who was the sender of the original email regarding the APT regulation changes, was again the sender of an 11-page letter to encourage the 19 other clubs not to vote in favour of the Premier League's proposed amendments next week. In the email, Cliff states that City are "strongly in favour of robust, effective and lawful regulation of related party transactions."

However, he argues that the independent panel’s finding that several of the rules were unlawful renders the entire system void, meaning the previous, less stringent related party transaction rules (RPTs) are now back in force until a new regime is agreed upon. Cliff asserts that the Premier League disputes this, and that the Tribunal will soon rule on the matter.

"In the meantime," he adds, "common sense dictates that the PL should not rush into passing amendments – particularly ones which entail material legal risk – until the PL knows the outcome from the Tribunal." In what may be seen as a direct warning, Cliff emphasises that City's "strong desire is to avoid any future costly legal disputes...and so it is critical that the PL gets it right this time round."

The letter also outlines three key concerns. First, City believes the proposed amendments are "unlawful" as they would introduce a retrospective exemption for shareholder loans from December 2021 until the new rules are implemented. "This exemption is one of the very things that was found to be illegal in the recent arbitration," Cliff writes. "It is not lawful to re-introduce it into the rules."

He also argues that the proposal creates an unfair advantage, allowing certain clubs to benefit from shareholder loans. Addressing this issue, he claims, is unjust as the clubs who took these loans were unaware of the exemption's unlawfulness.

Finally, Cliff also criticises the Premier League for rushing the consultation process, calling it "essential" to await the tribunal's verdict before proceeding.

"One very possible outcome," he warns, "is that the tribunal will declare that all of the APT Rules are void and always have been. How can the clubs meaningfully discuss amendments to rules without knowing if those very rules even exist?"