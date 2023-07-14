Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola faces a summer rebuild at the Etihad Stadium, with as many as four first-team players rumoured to want out, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Ilkay Gundogan has already left the club for pastures new, as even more names become linked with a City exit.

Manchester City transfer news

There's been no rest for the treble-winners as far as Guardiola and his recruitment staff are concerned, with a number of incomings and outgoings having already taken place in the month following City's Champions League triumph.

It started with Gundogan, who joined La Liga giant Barcelona on a two-year deal, just weeks after captaining the club to their first-ever European Cup win.

His replacement came in the shape of Mateo Kovacic, who joined the Premier League champions from league rivals Chelsea in a deal that could rise to £30 million (Sky Sports).

An experienced operator, Kovacic labelled the transfer as a 'dream', before admitting he agreed on a move to City to help them 'stay at the top and win more trophies'.

Kovacic could be about to be joined by his Croatian teammate Josko Gvardiol, who according to reports, is himself closing in on a move to the Premier League outfit.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City are due to meet with Gvardiol this week for talks, as an £85 million move edges closer.

But, with the window now in full swing, transfer insider Jones has warned that City could be about to lose a whole host of important first-team regulars.

What has Dean Jones said about City's transfer business?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones admitted that there are a number of City players seeking moves away from the club this summer.

On the current state of play at the Etihad Stadium, Jones said: "Aymeric Laporte is being allowed to leave City in this window and at the moment options around Europe are more limited than he probably would have imagined.

“It means that a pathway to Saudi Arabia is becoming more and more likely for him and we are reaching the stage where an offer will be put in front of him to join Al Ahli.

“He has to consider it and the noise right now is that he is actually one of their priorities - but he is not the only City player they have an eye on.

“Riyad Mahrez is also wanted and his decision is probably a bit more difficult to make. With Laporte, it has become pretty clear he does not really fit into the thinking but with Mahrez that’s not so much the case.

“He might not be one of the most high-profile players in the team but if you look at how Pep used him last season and his return in terms of goal contributions, it’s very high.

“City already have a situation whereby Bernardo Silva is probably leaving, Joao Cancelo is searching for a new club, Gundogan has gone, so this is all very interesting as the team make-up continues to transition.”

Are there any other City players who might want out?

In what is shaping up to be a busy summer at the Etihad, with Gundogan having already left and Laporte, Mahrez, Silva and Cancelo all tipped to depart, it's hard to imagine there being any more scope for further exits.

However, that is, in fact, the case, with Bayern Munich reportedly keen on veteran defender Kyle Walker, who has just one year left on his current City contract.

It's claimed by German outlet Bild that Walker has been subject to a two-year contract offer from Bayern, as they plot a route to bring the England international to the Allianz Arena this summer.