Manchester City are closing in on the signature of Mateo Kovacic just days after wrapping up a historic treble, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's suggested talks have already taken place between the two parties and Sheth expects Kovacic to shine under Pep Guardiola at City.

Manchester City transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

Refusing to rest on their laurels, Guardiola and Co. are already scouring the market for potential arrivals, ahead of what promises to be a summer of transition at the Etihad Stadium.

That's according to The Athletic's Sam Lee, who has claimed players like Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte are all likely to depart east Manchester.

Also among those tipped to leave, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan's futures are currently up in the air, with the midfield duo said to be weighing up their options.

As such, it's likely City will need to splash the cash in order to keep their squad competitive for next season, with Kovacic sounded out as a suitable signing.

It was suggested at the start of June that Chelsea will demand just £35 million for the Croatian, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

However, despite the relatively low price point, there are suggestions that City going after Kovacic is somewhat of a peculiar signing from the treble winners.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kovacic to City?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said Kovacic to City could be considered a 'strange' move from the outside, but Guardiola has a track record of getting the best out of players, so should be trusted in this instance.

On the prospect of the 29-year-old joining City, Sheth said: "It feels like that's the direction of travel. He's only got a year left on his contract and he's approaching 30 years old. Some would say it’s a strange one from Pep Guardiola, but you can never question him when he brings in players like this because you know, he's got a role for a player like Kovacic, who can do a really good job at Manchester City, having played really, really well for Chelsea.”

Why is Guardiola intent on signing Kovacic?

The simple answer relates to the high turnover in the squad, especially should Bernardo and/or Gundogan depart the Etihad this summer.

It would leave City's already stretched squad looking even thinner, with a number of roles in the midfield vacant and needing to be filled.

However, when looking at Kovacic's underlying numbers, it's clear he's a player suited to working with Guardiola, as the ex-Real Madrid man sits among the top eight per cent of midfielders for passes attempted each match (FBref).

With game time not expected to be an issue and the price tag on the cheaper side, Kovacic signing for City could actually turn out to be one of the bargains of the summer.