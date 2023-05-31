Manchester City are preparing a surprise move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mac Allister has been touted with a move to Liverpool, but Galetti believes City could be planning to hijack the transfer instead.

Manchester City transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to the Daily Mirror, Mac Allister has emerged as a summer transfer target for City, despite heavy interest from fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool.

It's claimed Pep Guardiola rates Mac Allister highly and would relish the opportunity to work alongside the Argentina international, should a move materialise.

City are likely to be in the market for at least one midfielder this year, given the uncertain futures of duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

The report claims that a departure for either Gundogan or Silva would force City into the market, with Mac Allister viewed as the ideal replacement.

Even if City don't lose the pair this summer, there are some suggestions they could still be tempted by the tricky midfielder, with the Blues holding at least one advantage over Liverpool in the pursuit for Mac Allister's signature.

As per a report from The Athletic, Mac Allister is keen to play Champions League football next season and given Liverpool's poor 2022/23 campaign - which saw the Merseyside outfit finish fifth - City could waltz their way to the front of the queue.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mac Allister to Man City?

And according to Italian journalist Galetti, that's exactly what they'll be looking to do over the coming weeks, with the Premier League champions now expected to formalise a move for Mac Allister.

On the 24-year-old, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Despite the advance of talks with Liverpool, let's pay attention anyway to the competition for the Argentine midfielder, because Arsenal remain interested in him, as well as Manchester United and Manchester City. Both the Manchester clubs would like to speed up things for him to overtake Liverpool.”

What would Mac Allister add to City's midfield?

Energy, and plenty of it. The dynamic midfield maestro has caught the eye under Roberto De Zerbi this season while establishing himself as one of the division's most exciting talents.

A constant menace in the opposition half, Mac Allister ranks inside the top one per cent of midfielders for shots each game, having averaged over two this season (FBref).

What's more, he also sits inside the top four per cent of players in his position for non-penalty xG each game, while also averaging at least three shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Should Guardiola be able to get his hands on Mac Allister, there is nothing stopping him from turning the Argentine into one of the world's best midfielders.