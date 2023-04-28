There was a curious moment involving Pep Guardiola and Ederson after Manchester City’s opening goal against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead in the seventh minute with an excellent strike from outside the box.

Guardiola celebrated the goal for a few seconds before turning to shout at his goalkeeper.

The City boss was unhappy with Ederson for some reason.

The pair were filmed having an animated discussion on the touchline. The fired-up Guardiola made it clear to Ederson that whatever he’d just done was unacceptable.

Outspoken celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan pinpointed this at the moment he knew the Gunners were in serious table in their top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

"This was the moment I knew we were screwed last night,” he tweeted. “Guardiola breaking off celebrating De Bruyne’s brilliant 1st goal to berate Ederson for some tiny error nobody noticed. That’s why he’s the best manager in the world & why his teams are so relentless."

Why was Guardiola angry with Ederson?

It remained unclear to everyone what Ederson had done to make Guardiola so unhappy.

However, The Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee appears to have unearthed the reason why Guardiola kicked off.

Lee tweeted: “Think I've worked out why Guardiola got angry with Ederson. Basically, it seemed to be City's plan to get Ederson to play the ball to Rodri or [Ilkay] Gundogan, even when under pressure, so they could pass it on again. But Ederson played to [John] Stones, who had to go long.”

Lee then posted the following two screenshots on Twitter, highlighting Ederson’s decision that irked Pep.

(CREDIT: Sam Lee, Twitter)

(CREDIT: Sam Lee, Twitter)

The journalist added: “There were loads of examples later on of Ederson playing to Rodri/Gundogan and them finding [Ruben] Dias or Stones with a first-time pass.”

Lee’s analysis certainly provides the most solid explanation for Guardiola’s in-game rant.

It just goes to show that Guardiola truly is the ultimate perfectionist.

Even if Ederson’s pass eventually led to the opening goal being scored, the Brazilian still found himself in hot water because he didn’t follow his manager’s tactical instructions.

While other coaches overlooked the initial pass because it led to a goal, that was never going to happen with Guardiola, whose attention to detail is arguably unrivalled.

Man City now in the driving seat for Premier League title

Man City went on to win the match 4-1 and now find themselves firmly in the driving seat in the Premier League title battle.

Arsenal are still two points clear of City but, crucially, Guardiola and his in-form players have two games in hand.