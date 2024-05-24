Highlights Manchester City have qualified for 13 FA Cup finals, coming up against rivals Manchester United in each of the past two.

The Sky Blues won football's oldest competition for the first time in 1904.

Pep Guardiola's modern iteration recorded the largest FA Cup final victory in more than 100 years.

Manchester City have enjoyed bursts of success in the FA Cup rather than long stretches of dominance. The Sky Blues have reached consecutive finals on three separate occasions in three different decades, dotted across almost 100 years of the oldest competition in football history.

Pep Guardiola has been able to steer Manchester City to an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row but was repeatedly denied a place in the FA Cup final, infamously losing three consecutive semi-finals between 2020 and 2022. The last team to consistently stumble at that stage of the competition was City's rivals Manchester United back in the 1960s. The Catalan coach has had more joy in recent years.

Once they have reached the showpiece fixture in English football, City have a decidedly mixed record, boasting seven victories and as many as five defeats. Here's a closer look at the club's history in FA Cup finals as well as some of their best and worst moments.

Man City's Record in FA Cup Finals Season Result Venue Attendance 1903/04 Manchester City 1-0 Bolton Crystal Palace National Sports Centre 61,374 1925/26 Bolton 1-0 Manchester City Wembley Stadium 91,447 1932/33 Everton 3-0 Manchester City Wembley Stadium 92,950 1933/34 Manchester City 2-1 Portsmouth Wembley Stadium 93,258 1954/55 Newcastle 3-1 Manchester City Wembley Stadium 100,000 1955/56 Manchester City 3-1 Birmingham Wembley Stadium 100,000 1968/69 Leicester 0-1 Manchester City Wembley Stadium 100,000 1980/81 Tottenham 1-1 Manchester City Wembley Stadium 100,000 Tottenham 3-2 Manchester City (replay) 92,000 2010/11 Manchester City 1-0 Stoke Wembley Stadium 88,643 2012/13 Manchester City 0-1 Wigan Wembley Stadium 86,254 2018/19 Manchester City 6-0 Watford Wembley Stadium 85,854 2022/23 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 83,179

Related Manchester City's Complete Record in the FA Cup Manchester City have won the competition eight times with their most recent triumph coming in 2023.

Manchester City's Best FA Cup Final Moments

Bert Trautmann's Heroics

Less than 12 years before he lined up for Manchester City in the 1956 FA Cup final, Bert Trautmann had been pinned underneath a collapsed school building blown apart by a British raid. The German soldier could only move his right arm for three days before he was rescued, sent back out to the front and eventually captured by British troops. It was in an English prison-of-war camp that Trautmann first took up goalkeeping.

The former striker - who was christened Bernhard but nicknamed 'Bert' by his English colleagues - settled in England after the Second World War and embarked upon a footballing career which took him to Manchester City in 1949. Trautmann's defining moment would be his role in City's 3-1 victory over Birmingham City at Wembley Stadium in 1956, only discovering three days after completing the entire 90 minutes that he had broken his neck.

Trautmann's fractured vertebrae are routinely linked to his collision with Birmingham's Peter Murphy in the 73rd minute, but City's physio John Beeston suspected that even more damage was done after the final whistle. Backup goalkeeper Frank Swift congratulated Trautmann in the dressing room with an almighty slap on his neck. The German goalkeeper was also pictured holding up his injured teammate Johnny Hart during the celebrations. As Beeston pointed out: "They should have been propping up Bert!"

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester City 3-1 Birmingham Date 5th May 1956 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 100,000

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's German goalkeeper Bert Trautmann was the first foreign winner of England's Footballer of the Year award in 1956.

Start of the modern dynasty

The start of Manchester City's unrelenting rise to one of the best football teams in the world began on the day that Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan purchased the club in the summer of 2008. Despite unrivalled financial backing, City still had Mark Hughes as their manager and Richard Dunne at the centre of defence at the beginning of this new era. As the Sky Blues prepared for the 2011 FA Cup final against Stoke City, still without a trophy in 35 years, the nerves were suffocating. As Micah Richards recalled:

When you are a Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal, when you are used to winning things, it all comes a bit more naturally. But because we had never won anything and were expected to win as we were playing Stoke, there was so much pressure on us.

Yaya Toure scarcely played without a nonchalant sense of freedom. The best player in Ivory Coast's history blasted in the only goal of a cagey affair with 16 minutes left to play. The end of a punishing trophy drought marked the start of an unprecedented period of success which is still ongoing. Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson had branded his rivals as nothing more than the 'noisy neighbours' just two years earlier. As City goalkeeper Joe Hart concluded, the FA Cup trophy would "shut everyone up".

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester City 1-0 Stoke Date 14th May 2011 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 88,643

Derby devastation

Pep Guardiola is one of the most fiercely detail-orientated coaches on the planet, but even the revered Catalan must have been surprised by the effectiveness of City's pre-planned kick-off routine in the 2023 FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan began the showpiece against Manchester United with a pass back to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and finished the move off 12 seconds later with a vicious volley beyond the reach of David De Gea.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne won consecutive headers as Erik ten Hag's side were still dozing in the afternoon sun. The ball fell into Gundogan's stride so invitingly that, in the words of the goalscorer, he "just had to hit it". City's skipper didn't make the same sweet connection with a left-footed volley after the break, yet produced the same triumphant result. De Gea was unsighted by a throng of red and blue shirts, denying the Spanish stopper from getting a glove to Gundogan's bobbling effort.

Claiming victory in one of the few FA Cup finals that have been a derby, would be glorious enough, but City's triumph in 2023 was the second leg of the club's journey to a European treble. Fittingly enough, Manchester United were the only previous English team to have won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all in the same season.

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United Date 3rd June 2023 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 83,179

Related Every FA Cup Final at the New Wembley (Ranked) The FA Cup final has produced some magical moments since the New Wembley was unveiled in 2007. Here is how each one stacks up.

Manchester City's Worst FA Cup Final Moments

Relegation compounds final defeat

As blasphemous as it may have been at the time, Manchester City could have done without the FA Cup final in 1926. In the days when the showpiece fixture in English football was held before the end of the league season, City made the trek down to Wembley Stadium in the middle of a fearsome relegation battle. The Sky Blues were enjoying their best winning streak of the league campaign before Bolton punctured their good form.

A solitary goal from star striker David Jack settled the final. Bolton had threatened to obliterate their opponents with a rapid start before City recovered, only allowing the potent Scot to score in the final 15 minutes. The club were warmly received upon their return to Manchester but still felt compelled to appoint a third new manager - an unthinkable tally in an age of long-term appointments - ahead of their next league fixture. Peter Hodge duly oversaw a victory against Leeds United before Newcastle United's Hughie Gallacher consigned the Sky Blues to the second tier with a hat-trick in a 3-2 win on the final day.

FA Cup Final Details Match Bolton 1-0 Manchester City Date 24th April 1926 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 91,447

Tommy Hutchinson heartbreak

Manchester City's Tommy Hutchinson scored twice in the 1981 FA Cup final, both for and against Tottenham Hotspur without meaning to find the back of the net on either occasion. The Scottish midfielder nodded City into a first-half lead with a header which he later admitted had been intended as a flick-on for his teammate. Hutchinson made a rather more destructive misjudgment after the break.

Scampering behind his defensive wall, Hutchinson tried to block Glenn Hoddle's cleverly worked free kick. The Scot got his head to the ball but only diverted it beyond his goalkeeper Joe Corrigan, sinking to his heels in disbelief. The contest would end in a 1-1 draw before Spurs won the replay five days later.

FA Cup Final Details Match Tottenham 1-1 Manchester City Date 9th May 1981 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 100,000

Humiliation against Wigan

Roberto Martinez claimed that his Wigan Athletic side's 1-0 victory over the riches of Manchester City in 2013 could have been turned into a movie. If anything, the Latics' triumph was a bit too unrealistic for Hollywood. The cash-strapped club had been teetering on the brink of relegation for years before finally succumbing to the drop three days after defeating City at Wembley.

Wigan's roster cost less than a tenth of the star-studded squad which Roberto Mancini was able to name. But none of David Silva, Sergio Aguero or Carlos Tevez could inspire a listless City. Ben Watson, who had joined Wigan four years earlier for a paltry £2m fee, provided the cutting edge, nodding in the only goal on a humiliating afternoon for City in the 91st minute.

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester City 0-1 Wigan Date 11th May 2013 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 86,254

Related How to Watch the FA Cup on TV An essential guide on how to watch 2023/24 FA Cup football, including semi-final TV listings, channels and kick-off times.

Stats via TransferMarkt.