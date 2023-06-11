Scott Carson issued the perfect response to a tweet claiming that he has now won two Champions League winners’ medals without playing a single minute.

Carson, 37, was among the unused substitutes in Manchester City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan on Saturday night.

The veteran ‘keeper, who was signed by City on a free transfer in 2021 after his contract with Derby County ended, watched from the dugout as teammate Ederson produced two fantastic late saves.

Carson has now joined an illustrious group of players who have won the Champions League with two different clubs.

The list includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid), Deco (FC Porto and Barcelona), and Clarence Seedorf, who remains the only player to have won the trophy with three different clubs (Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan).

Remarkably, Carson won his two Champions League winners’ medals at the exact same stadium.

The former England international was also an unused sub at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul when Liverpool defeated AC Milan in 2005’s famous final.

Scott Carson replies to tweet after Man City's Champions League win

Shortly after City were crowned European champions on Saturday, Carson received a tweet with the following message: “Scott Carson. Twice champions league winner without playing a minute.”

A couple of hours later, presumably from inside the dressing room, Carson tweeted back: “90 minutes quarter final do your research lad.”

Indeed, Carson (aged just 19 at the time and playing only his third game for the Reds) played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool registered a 2-1 win over Juventus in April 2005.

Juve had Alessandro Del Piero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic upfront for them that night, but Carson played his part as Liverpool sealed the victory thanks to goals from Sami Hyypia and Luis Garcia.

Carson's response amused his City teammate Jack Grealish.

Scott Carson equals record

Man City’s Champions League triumph also means that Carson equals a record held by great Italian defenders Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Costacurta.

There was an 18-year gap between Maldini and Costacurta’s first and last Champions League titles.

Carson has equalled that record, although you wouldn’t bet against him beating it after recently signing a one-year contract extension with the newly-crowned European champions.