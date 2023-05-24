Manchester City completed one-third of a potential treble over the weekend, lifting the Premier League trophy for a third consecutive year.

The FA Cup is also on City's radar, but the club's fans are particularly desperate for their team to raise the Champions League for the first time in their history when they play Inter in next month's final.

Now, a viral thread has explained why Pep Guardiola’s side are destined to at last claim Europe’s biggest club prize.

City supporters will remember the heartbreak of Porto just two years ago all too well. Kai Havertz rounding Ederson to ensure Chelsea got their hands on the trophy in the 2021 final at the expense of their Premier League rivals.

But another shot at Europe's most coveted silverware has come around this year, with City looking dominant over two legs against reigning champions Real Madrid.

Viral thread proves UCL is “scripted”

City are considered by many to be the favourites for the final against Inter, but despite all their stars and the genius in the dugout, one fan believes it is simply destiny for the Lancashire outfit to lift the trophy.

Detailing exactly why this year’s tournament is “scripted" in their eyes, they point out several things that City have going in their favour.

The first indicator is that in the two years that Argentina lifted the World Cup, two sides lifted the European Cup for the first time in their history the following year.

Nottingham Forest’s debut victory came in 1979, while Porto claimed their first European Cup against Bayern Munich in 1987.

With Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting football’s biggest prize in 2022, could City get their hands on the Champions League at last?

But while some points like the above are great observations, some are a little far-fetched.

For example, the fan points out that the last time Fulham finished above Chelsea was in 1983. The team that won the trophy that season was Hamburg, beating Italian side Juventus to claim their first European Cup.

With Fulham finishing above Chelsea this campaign, and City facing Inter in the final, the supporter believes that history is repeating itself.

And while some points are hard to believe, some even hinge on things that have not yet happened.

For instance, the thread mentions that the last time that the FA Cup final kicked off at 3 pm, City won the final and Pep won the Champions League.

So this could all potentially come crumbling down if Manchester United win the derby showdown at Wembley on June 3.

In total, they make 15 different observations. Check out the full thread for yourselves below.

Chelsea fan predicted their 2021 Champions League success in similar viral thread

Bear in mind though that this is not the first time a user on Twitter has made a viral thread about their team winning the Champions League.

Back in 2021, one Chelsea fan detailed several reasons why their team would go on to lift the trophy for a second time.

New details were added to the thread which initially began in February. And everything came true, with Chelsea beating City in that year’s final.