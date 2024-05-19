Highlights Phil Foden shines with two goals to secure Man City's record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal fall short despite a 2-1 win at home to Everton.

Rodri seals the deal with a crucial goal for Man City, who have now won six Premier League titles in seven seasons.

Manchester City won a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday afternoon following a 3-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Fellow title challengers Arsenal finish two points behind Pep Guardiola’s formidable side after securing a late 2-1 win over Everton.

Recently-crowned Premier League Player of the Season Phil Foden opened the scoring for City after just 80 seconds with a magnificent left-footed strike from the edge of the box. The 23-year-old, who has now secured his sixth Premier League winners’ medal, then put the Citizens 2-0 up in the 18th minute after sweeping home Jeremy Doku’s cross. Check out Foden’s stunning first goal below:

News then filtered through towards the end of the first half that Arsenal, who pushed City hard throughout the campaign, had fallen 1-0 behind at home to Everton. Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick left the Gunners’ goalkeeper David Raya rooted to the spot as the Emirates Stadium fell silent.

Mohammed Kudus Pulled a Goal Back For West Ham

Magnificent overhead kick gave West Ham - and Arsenal - hope

At this point it felt inevitable that Man City would finish the afternoon as Premier League champions for the sixth time in seven seasons. However, a remarkable overhead kick from Mohammed Kudus made things a little more interesting heading into the second half. Takehiro Tomiyasu also equalised for Arsenal around the same time, offering Mikel Arteta’s team a glimmer of hope in the process. Watch Kudus’s brilliant acrobatic effort below:

Kudus isn't the only player who scored a sensational late Premier League Goal of the Season contender on the final day of the season. At Stamford Bridge, £115 million midfielder Moises Caicedo scored his first Chelsea goal with an outrageous strike from the halfway line.

David Moyes was taking charge of West Ham for the final time before he's replaced this summer by former Real Madrid and Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui. The vastly-experienced Scot knew that spoiling Man City's party would rank as one of the most notable victories of his managerial career.

Rodri Wrapped It Up For City

Spaniard is City's man for the big occasion

But Rodri - City's man for the big occasion - restored his team's two-goal advantage with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area. West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola may feel he could have done more to prevent the strike, but Man City and their jubilant fans certainly weren't complaining. Watch Rodri's goal below:

West Ham's Tomas Soucek threatened to set up a grandstand finish to the final day of the season when he steered the ball into the back of Man City's net in the 87th minute. But VAR correctly disallowed the goal when it was proved that the defensive midfielder had used his arm to guide the ball past Stefan Ortega, who was deputising in goal for the injured Ederson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man City are the first men’s team in English football history to win the top-flight league title in four consecutive seasons.

Down in north London, Kai Havertz scored a late winning goal for Arsenal, who won the same number of games (28) as Man City this term. The two clubs will once again start the 2024-25 Premier League campaign as the favourites to secure next season's title.