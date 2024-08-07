Highlights Man City are reportedly showing interest in signing Wolves forward Pedro Neto.

Tottenham have been in 'regular contact' with Neto's representatives over the summer.

City could soon look for a replacement for Atletico-bound striker Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City are showing interest in signing Wolves forward Pedro Neto and could hijack Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit, according to The Telegraph journalist James Ducker.

Forward Julian Alvarez’s departure to Atletico Madrid could force Pep Guardiola into the market for reinforcements, and Neto is now among the possible options, according to Ducker.

Neto, who has been described as 'absolutely incredible' by manager Gary O'Neil, could soon see the race for his signature heat up, with Man City looking to step up their interest after the imminent sale of Alvarez, while Tottenham are also keen on the Portuguese international.

Despite signing Brazilian winger Savinho from sister club Troyes, City could also bring in a replacement for the Argentina international, who is set to leave in a club-record £81.5million deal this week.

Neto, who is contracted to Wolves until June 2027, has emerged as a highly sought-after player following an impressive campaign at Molineux under O’Neil, despite several injury setbacks.

Last season, the Portugal international demonstrated his attacking prowess by netting three goals and providing 11 assists in just 24 appearances across all competitions.

Concerned over his recent injury history

Long-standing admirers of Neto, Tottenham are in ‘regular contact’ with the 24-year-old’s representatives, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Romano, Spurs’ pursuit of the star winger ‘really depends’ on whether both clubs can agree on a transfer fee.

Valued by Wolves at around £65m, Neto could soon become the club’s most expensive departure ever, surpassing Matheus Nunes’ transfer to Man City for £53m last summer.

Pedro Neto Wolves Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 20 2 9 1,519 FA Cup 4 1 2 210

However, Spurs have doubts over his recent injury history. Last season, Neto missed a total of 125 days with two separate hamstring injuries and made just 20 league appearances for the Molineux outfit.

Wolves are reportedly not in a rush to part ways with their star player after seeing their captain Max Kilman depart to West Ham in a £40m move last month.

Since joining Wolves from Lazio in 2019, Neto has made 135 appearances in all competitions across five seasons, scoring 14 goals and providing 24 assists.

Spurs Eye Man City Defender

Spent last season on loan at Luton Town

Tottenham are interested in signing Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Burkina Faso international is among the list of options in Ange Postecoglou’s search for a backup right-back, and Spurs are full of admiration for the defender, according to Romano.

Since joining Man City four years ago, Kabore has completed loan spells at Troyes, Marseille, and Luton Town, but is yet to make an appearance in Pep Guardiola’s first eleven.

Last season, the 23-year-old impressed at Luton, making 24 appearances in the Premier League and notching two assists for Rob Edwards’ side in 1,732 minutes of top-flight action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.