Manchester City are showing strong interest in promising Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Premier League champions are reportedly moving to seal a deal for the highly-rated 15-year-old, who is regarded as ‘one of the most exciting U-17 talents in England’.

Monga has already been named on Leicester’s bench for their FA Cup fourth-round loss against Manchester United and has impressed with performances in the U18 Premier League.

The left-sided forward has made five appearances in the competition this season, scoring once and providing four assists.

Man City Eyeing Jeremy Monga

Leading race for the 15-year-old

According to Mokbel, it is likely that a deal for Monga would need to go through a tribunal process, but that is not necessarily an obstacle for Man City in their pursuit of the youngster.

The Cityzens are believed to be front-runners to capture the exciting prospect, despite interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Monga has made 16 appearances for Leicester’s youth sides this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Man City have placed great focus on rejuvenating their first-team squad and intend to continue that process when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Premier League champions spent heavily in January on Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush, and are targeting another impressive starlet to boost Pep Guardiola’s squad.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, City remain keen on beating their Premier League rivals in the race for Norway youngster Sverre Nypan, also a target for Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old midfielder could arrive at the Etihad Stadium as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, whose contract has less than four months remaining.

Jeremy Monga's Leicester Youth Stats (2024/25) Games 16 Goals 2 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,038

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Have Framework in Place' to Sign £67m Star Manchester City have moved a step closer to acquiring Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso ahead of next season

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-03-25.