West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the FA for allegedly breaching their betting rules for games corresponding to the 2022/23 season, leaving any potential move to Manchester City in the lurch - and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the news could see the Premier League champions instead opt for a move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes with Pep Guardiola's men actively searching for a central midfielder.

Paqueta was linked with City last summer in an £85million deal following his superb first campaign at the London Stadium, though with an investigation starting over his alleged gambling offences as the transfer window reached its final weeks last season, a move was ignored. With that in mind, he stayed at West Ham where he recorded eight goals and seven assists from central midfield for the Irons as they finished ninth in the Premier League table under David Moyes. But with news of Paqueta being charged, Newcastle fans could be worried that Guimaraes, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Guardiola, could complete a move.

Lucas Paqueta: Betting Offences Latest

The West Ham midfielder has been charged by the FA

Paqueta was charged by the FA on Thursday afternoon for allegedly picking up deliberate yellow cards, with the charges relating to Premier League games against Leicester City in 2022, alongside three fixtures in 2023 against Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth - with the latter game coming at the start of the current season.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 3,269 1st Goals 7 4th Assists 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.4 1st Match rating 7.37 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/05/2024

The Brazilian has been under investigation since the end of last season amid suspicious betting patterns, and he retains his innocent by stating that he is “surprised and upset”, issuing the following statement:

"I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me. For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment."

Gambling charges have been rife in the Premier League in recent years, with Brentford star Ivan Toney undergoing an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules, with his placed bets taking place between 2019 and 2021; whilst Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to complete his 10-month ban from football in mid-August after breaching Italian gambling regulations.

Jones: Paqueta Charges Could Spark Guimaraes Move

Newcastle fans have every reason to be wary

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that whilst Paqueta's ban came as a surprise, there may now be more onus on City to avoid completing a deal for the West Ham star - instead potentially turning their attention to Guimaraes instead. He said:

"There were whispers that he would get off without charge, so this is a bit of a surprise and I think the immediate reaction from Paqueta is genuine in terms of the shock he conveys. "In terms of the knock-on impact it has, Man City have been positioning themselves to make a new bid to sign him in the summer. This news shakes things up in that sense, even though it’s too early to know exactly what the punishment would be around this. "I do wonder if this means City look to focus more clearly on Bruno Guimaraes as a target for the summer window when it opens. "They have been looking at potentially bidding for both Bruno and Paqueta but maybe this makes a push for Guimaraes even more likely to make sure they get one of them in."

City Move Could Come Quicker Than Anticipated

The Magpies will be fretting until June 30 as they wait to keep their star

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe confirmed Guimaraes has a release clause of £100million, though that is only active until June 30 - meaning that City’s transfer chiefs will only have five weeks to complete any deal should they see fit to make a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has 30 goal involvements in 86 Premier League games - almost twice as many as Lucas Paqueta has (17) in just 27 more games.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked and there is vast interest in the former Lyon man - and should City wait beyond that, they may have to negotiate a higher fee for the midfielder which may tempt them to complete a deal now.

