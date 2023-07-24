Manchester City are now at risk of missing out on primary target Josko Gvardiol, according to the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Gvardiol has been top of Pep Guardiola's shopping list since the window opened, but the Croatian's proposed move to the Etihad Stadium is beginning to stall.

Manchester City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

Identified early on as City's primary transfer target this summer, Gvardiol to City had looked as if it was a deal that would be wrapped up shortly after the season came to an end.

Gvardiol had made it clear to RB Leipzig that he was looking to move to City during this transfer window, with the German side slapping an £85 million price tag on his shoulders.

However, it appears the European champions are reluctant to match RB Lepzig's valuation, with City keen to negotiate a lower fee.

That wasn't something the Bundesliga outfit were willing to do, as RB Leipzig made it very clear Gvardiol will not be leaving for less than the £85 million asking price.

As such, progression with this deal has stagnated somewhat, despite transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting an agreement had been reached between City and RB Leipzig last week.

With the season now just around the corner, the likelihood of Gvardiol being announced as a City player has decreased somewhat, as RB Leipzig show no sign of shifting from their hardball approach.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Gvardiol to City?

When asked about the chances of RB Leipzig budging on their valuation, Sky Sports reporter Sheth insisted they are adamant about landing an £85 million flat fee.

On the City target, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “With Gvardiol, that's a different one. There were lots of reports last week about a deal bring agreed, a medical having been done, but the information we were getting was that was quite wide of the mark.

“There's no agreement, there's been no medical in fact, and in fact RB Leipzig could end up keeping Gvardiol, because they're under no pressure to sell him. But also, they want €100 million guaranteed for Gvardiol.

“It will be interesting to see if City would stretch that far, but it's obvious that they've got an interest in the player.

“And why wouldn't they, he’s one of the best defenders in European football just now."Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for City this summer?

It's been a summer that has largely focused on outings, as opposed to incomings, for City so far, but if reports are to believed, that could be about to change.

According to Romano, the Premier League champions could spark a £35 million move for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, as Guardiola searches for a Riyad Mahrez replacement.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Pavard is also being mooted as a potential target, amid claims the Blues will seek to bring the Frenchman to east Manchester, should Kyle Walker head the opposite way to Bayern Munich.

Walker is subject to keen interest from the German giants, with Pavard said to be highlighted as the ideal man to come in and replace the England international.