Manchester City star Kyle Walker could be taking one step closer to leaving the Etihad Stadium, after the club look set to take a firm stance amid transfer links, Dharmesh Sheth suggested in the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT.

Walker has been at the centre of one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas, with the Englishman wanted by German side Bayern Munich.

Manchester City transfer news - Kyle Walker

Having been left out of the starting-11 for last month's Champions League final against Inter Milan, Walker has since been agitating for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier in the transfer window that the decision taken by Pep Guardiola to put Walker on the bench for the match could've contributed to his desire to leave City.

It's claimed Bayern Munich are the most interested party, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg telling his 200,000 Twitter followers that Walker was open to an Allianz Arena switch.

The German journalist believes the club and player are in advanced talks ahead of a deal, despite not yet having confirmation over how much City would want for the defender.

With all three parties fighting to come to a solution, it appears City have blinked first in the standoff, by making a key decision ahead of this week's pre-season friendly between the two clubs.

Plettenberg once again took to Twitter to reveal City have already made the decision that Walker won't feature in the friendly fixture, amid the interest from Bayern Munich.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Walker and City?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth issued a key update on where the land lies with Walker's proposed move to Germany.

On the current state of affairs, Sheth said: “What we do know is that he’s entered the final year of his contract and we think City, because of his age, would probably extend that contract by a further year.

“But with Bayern Munich, our colleagues at Sky Germany are saying that the German side are really pushing to try and get this deal done.

“They're willing to offer a two-year contract plus the option of a further year.

“For someone of Walker's age, it gives you that element of security, particularly at a club that's basically going to be guaranteed Champions League football, you'd think given the size of that club and the league that they're playing in every single season, he'd be there, so he'd still be playing at the top level.

“Of course, City would be in the Champions League every season as well. It's just how much action Walker thinks he would get.”

What's next for City this summer?

Walker isn't the only City player being linked with a move away from the club, as the Blues look to drive their profit margins as high as possible ahead of the September 1st deadline.

It's suggested by Fabrizio Romano that a deal to sell Carlos Borges to West Ham United could be confirmed this week, with a fee of £14 million being mooted.

Elsewhere, The Daily Star are reporting that Aymeric Laporte is also expected to be on the move this summer and the treble-winners have placed a £35 million bounty on his head.

Whereas Bernardo Silva is attracting interest from across Europe, with reports from France suggesting City had been offered a swap deal for £35 million in cash and the opportunity to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma or Marco Verratti, in exchange for the Portuguese star's signature.