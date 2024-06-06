Highlights Julian Alvarez is attracting interest from top clubs, but £80m will be the starting price for any deal.

Ederson has been linked to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, with talk of a £25m bid not being enough for City.

Backup keeper Stefan Ortega could now receive a new contract as top European clubs show interest.

There is a strange vibe around Manchester City at the moment and not just because of the legal battles that are making headlines around the world.

The Premier League champions, fresh from clinching a fourth successive domestic title, are fending off offers for their top talent—and even hold some concern their manager might leave in the not-too-distant future.

City Stars Could Soon Depart

Alvarez a wanted man

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Julian Alvarez are among the names to have been linked with moves in the past few weeks and there is also long-term uncertainty around Erling Haaland lingering.

City are the dominant force of English football right now but rarely stand in the way of any player who wants to leave. Yet this is a key period in their history and a moment in which they will be determined not to falter.

Right now the player most in focus is Alvarez, amid talk of an approach from Atletico Madrid. Other clubs will be interested too - including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and perhaps Bayern Munich - if there was a sense he is available. Yet he was a key figure last season and £80m is considered the starting point for any discussion for him to go.

Alvarez, dubbed an "extraordinary player" by Guardiola, started 31 Premier League games and has been growing into a very important team member, even though he may have been disappointed by the fact he only made two starts in the Champions League.

Still, City would like to keep him and hope the situation will resolve fast—especially as another precarious situation is opening up at the other end of the field.

Julian Alvarez in 2023/24 for Man City Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 36 11 9 2658 Champions League 7 5 2 278 FA Cup 6 1 1 260 Club World Cup 2 2 1 115 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0 5 Community Shield 1 0 0 90 League Cup 1 0 0 73

Ederson linked with Saudi move

Al-Ittihad expected to make approach

Goalkeeper Ederson is being hunted by the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad the side expected to make an approach.

Sources close to City say there became an awareness of that situation at the beginning of May but talk around a £25million bid is not tempting enough for them to consider cashing in. His market value is expected to be double that amount and City had been hoping Ederson would agree a new contract this summer. Instead they are having to consider if they even hold onto him.

Typically, Saudi clubs do not pay large transfer fees, preferring instead to pay the player handsome personal terms. But they are usually laser-focused once they have a plan in mind and Ederson is being viewed as attainable.

The 30-year-old Brazilian keeper had a difficult end to the season as he suffered a couple of injury problems that left him sidelined for big games, including the FA Cup final.

He seemed particularly emotional after a key Premier League win at Tottenham, when back-up keeper Stefan Ortega replaced him during the match and was lauded as a hero when he made a one-on-one save to deny Heung-Min Son.

Ederson had not seemed happy with the substitution and, after the match, Ederson posted a photo on Instagram of himself making a save from Son, with the caption: ‘No one understands, but me. See you soon.’

It was unclear exactly what he meant but there is a feeling that he has felt underappreciated, particularly when Ortega was taking plaudits. Perhaps he also knew of the Saudi intent.

Possible New Deal for Ortega

Top European clubs keeping tabs

Interestingly, sources believe German stopper Ortega may now land a new contract at City himself.

He wants to be a top number one in his own right and was unsure if that would happen at City - with his current deal set to expire in a year.

It is now believed new terms will be offered and that his time at the club is likely to be extended, especially as other top European clubs have begun to pay attention.

This week City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated that he was already fixated on the prospect of winning a fifth Premier League title in a row - but there is some work to be done behind the scenes before the latest title defence begins.

Stats via Transfermarkt.