Manchester City enlisted the help of comedian Troy Hawke to welcome their squad onto the open-top bus to celebrate their treble-winning season in Manchester on Monday night - and some of their stars' reactions were superb.

It had been a busy couple of days of celebrations for the City team after completing the final leg of the treble with victory in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

They jetted off to Ibiza to enjoy a short-term relaxation after winning Europe’s most prestigious trophy and seemed a bit worse for wear on their return to England, especially a certain Jack Grealish.

The players waltzed onto the bus in understandably high spirits, determined to keep the party going in front of their loyal fans.

As the players made their way up to the upper deck of the vehicle, Hawke - real name Milo McCabe - was there to greet them. The 47-year-old is no stranger to the City squad, after going viral for a series of mini pep talks he gave to them before their pre-season tour of America last summer.

Despite their previous encounters with Hawke, nothing could quite have prepared the City players for the eccentricity of what they were about to experience.

Hawke gushed over each member of the City side, handing out bizarre compliments to them as they arrived.

Watch: Troy Hawke’s interactions with Man City's Champions League heroes were brilliantly awkward

As City’s chief goalscorer Erling Haaland made his way up the stairs, with the Champions League trophy in hand, he had no idea what was coming.

“The tremendous Nordic meatshield!” Hawke exclaimed as the 52-goal machine offered him a handshake.

“And you’re still evolving,” Hawke continued. “I can’t imagine your final form, there will be meat turrets everywhere.”

As Phil Foden approached the comedic genius, he said: “You turn like a Swiss clock.” while he suggested Nathan Ake’s performance in Istanbul was reminiscent of TV detective Columbo as he told the Dutchman: “Nothing got past you!”.

He then told Scott Carson he loved everything about him, while he labelled City’s skipper Ilkay Gundogan as 'cool, calm and collected'.

A very confused Jack Grealish then waltzed up the stairs as his teammate Foden waited to watch his interaction with the professional greeter.

Grealish remembered his previous interaction and shouted, “Don’t you start!” as he came face to face with Hawke once again.

Hawke asked whether he could have a second chance to which the 27-year-old complied as the pair shared a touching moment, with Hawke telling Grealish: “You have the face of an angel and the calves of a baby rhinoceros!”

The founder of his own ‘Greeters Guild’ then told Kalvin Phillips that the Englishman was his favourite, while he ended by consoling Kevin de Bruyne about his injury.

He said: “Adversity is the mother of evolution!” and De Bruyne couldn’t help but crack up.

The City players took to Hawke very well, but the same couldn’t be said about their last interaction with the comedian.

Manchester City’s first meeting with Troy Hawke

The City squad were left baffled last time they met Hawke as the latter began to become increasingly famous for his welcoming of customers, per The Daily Mail.

Unsurprisingly, the lovable wide man gave a hilarious reaction as Hawke told the winger that he had a ‘fabulously symmetrical face’.

In classic Grealish fashion, he said: “I have what?” before asking his colleagues inside, “Did he say anything to you, that guy?”

Guardiola’s 26-man pre-season squad may have been left bemused the first time around but were in much higher spirits as Hawke welcomed them back onto home soil to celebrate with their fans.