Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol will only join the club under strict circumstances set by the Premier League and European champions, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gvardiol has been linked to City throughout the summer, but talk of a move has dwindled somewhat in recent weeks.

Identified early doors as a player Pep Guardiola wanted to add to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, it looked as if Gvardiol to City would turn out to be a rudimentary move.

Instead, with just days before the Blues return to competitive action against Arsenal in the Community Shield, this deal is still no closer to being completed.

It was reported back in June that Gvardiol was open to joining City, but the Manchester-based outfit would have to stump up close to £85 million for RB Leipzig to sanction a sale.

Such a fee would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender of all-time, but so far City have had a reluctance to match it, with the treble-winners hoping to negotiate a lower asking price instead.

However, after a lull in proceedings, it does now appear a move for the Croatian could be getting closer, not least because one of Gvardiol's international teammate has been hinting at one himself.

Speaking after City's pre-season tour, Mateo Kovacic suggested Gvardiol is 'ready' to make the step-up to an elite team in Europe, later adding 'he can come to City and learn and be the best version of himself'.

As such, speculation is once again spreading about Gvardiol's transfer, with some talks that City could compromise on their stance to bring the defender to the Etihad Stadium.

What has Alex Crook said about Josko Gvardiol and Manchester City?

Recognising the deal was somewhat stalling, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted there was still a desire to get it completed from both the player and club side.

However, the reliable journalist did admit City's stance may have to shift, if they're to tempt RB Leipzig into a sale.

On the current saga, Crook said: "That's been rumbling on for a while now. So what we do know with City, they've proved it recently with Declan Rice and they've proved it before with Harry Maguire, they won't pay over what they think a player is worth. I think it's probably going to need a bit of compromise on both sides.

"Gvardiol wants the move and I think Kovacic, his international teammate may actually be encouraging it, so no issue with personal terms.

"But it just depends on that valuation and of course, he's got a release clause, which kicks in next summer, so the reason City are trying to get in now is for less than the release clause."

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

Elsewhere, away from the Gvardiol deal, a question over City's plans at right-wing is currently hanging over their heads.

Having lost Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, the City hierarchy are said to be contemplating over whether they sanction a move for a replacement.

That's according to The Athletic, who state the Blues are looking at a move for Michael Olise, but would be unwilling to spend the £50 million Crystal Palace might demand for the French under-21 international.

It's also suggested in the report that a decision on the futures of Bernardo Silva and Cole Palmer has not yet been taken, with clarity set to be given over what Guardiola's squad will look like this season in the coming days and weeks.

Whereas, Fabrizio Romano is reporting Jeremy Doku could be targeted as a Mahrez replacement too, as the Belgian winger plans his exit route from Ligue 1 this summer.