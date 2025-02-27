While he endured a nightmare debut in the Premier League vs Chelsea, Abdukodir Khusanov is steadily proving himself to be an incredible exciting prospect for Manchester City.

His latest fine display in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur comes off the back of an impressive display in the recent home loss vs Liverpool where he was a rare positive on an otherwise difficult day for the Cityzens.

Now appearing to be finding his feet in England, the young defender looks capable of becoming a Pep Guardiola favourite in the near future – if he isn't there already. It's been a difficult period for City, but his manager was beaming with a rare smile after the win at Spurs, saying:

"He’s a reliable player… so fast, so quick, with ball the quality of pass is extraordinary. He breaks lines, has ability to do it.

“Of course he has to improve, but he’s 20, so young… I’ve seen players with a lot of pace, he is one of them," Guardiola added. “People adore him; he’s silent, works, no complaints, so humble, and I’m pretty sure our fans will love him too."

Khusanov Delivers the Goods vs Spurs

Seven defensive actions, one key pass

Against Tottenham, Khusanov was comfortably one of the best players on the pitch as he helped City keep a clean sheet against a team they always tend to struggle against. He did all the basics extremely well, winning two out of three attempted duels, making two tackles, one interception, four ball recoveries, four clearances and was not dribbled past one – his seven defensive actions was the joint-second highest on the pitch.

On the ball, he was typically calm and looked capable of fitting Guadiola's possession-based philosophy, which he demands of all his defenders. He managed 56 touches, completing 85% of his passes – which included one key pass (only Jeremey Doku managed more on the day) – and had six final third entries.

He picked up some strong praise in Goal's player ratings, with journalist Sean Walsh handing him a 7/10 score and writing: "A strong and stable showing at a ground where many a City defender has crumbled in the spotlight. An encouraging display from the young Uzbek."

Related Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Manchester City edged past Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

Manchester City Fans Rave About Khusanov

"Pep adores Khusanov you can tell"

If the stats and media praise aren't enough, the people have spoken too. Both Manchester City fans as well as neutrals watching the game could not help but comment on just how assured Khusanov looked at Spurs.

One noted: "Tell me why he won't cook next season." Someone else wrote: "His price value just more than quadrupled these past few days. Getting him was a real steal."

"Absolutely brilliant player," a supporter wrote. "What a monster have we signed," another fan agreed. While one was blown away by his pace: "Khusanov is quality. No nonsense. Aggressive (at the right times). And his recovery pace is a cheat-code. Love him already."

While another was left convinced Guardiola has a 'new favourite' in Khusanov and already 'adores' the defender.

Even neutrals were impressed, noting: "Khusanov has played 5 times for Man City. Had a difficult first 10 minutes but has been fantastic ever since." Another added: "Not to be hyperbolic but Khusanov is literally the greatest player ever."

French side Lens only paid £84,000 for Khusanov from Belarusian club Energetik-BGU just 18 months ago but his rise in Ligue 1 was so rapid he sealed a £33.6m plus add-ons move to City this summer. Still only 20 years of age, the young centre-back looks destined for the top of he can continue on this trajectory.

Stats via SofaScore