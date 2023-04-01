Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips moving to the Etihad hasn't worked out, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

However, O'Rourke has suggested that the England international may just need a bit of time to settle.

Man City transfer news — Kalvin Phillips

Phillips joined City from Leeds United for £45m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, but is already being linked with a move away from the Manchester outfit.

According to the Daily Star, both his former side and West Ham are interested in signing the 27-year-old if they remain in the Premier League.

The above comes after a difficult debut season at the Etihad, with manager Pep Guardiola not being happy with his fitness earlier in the campaign.

"He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play," the City boss told Sky Sports and other outlets after leaving Phillips out of the Citizens' squad for their Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool in December.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kalvin Phillips and Man City?

O'Rourke says Phillips' move to City hasn't gone to plan so far but thinks there's still a chance that he could turn things around.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Kalvin Phillips wanted that opportunity to go and join a club that's playing in the Champions League and competing for trophies. Obviously, the move hasn't worked out like Kalvin Phillips probably imagined it to or Manchester City in that respect either.

"But we've all seen it in the past. It maybe takes a year or so for players to settle into Manchester City and the style of play that Pep Guardiola wants you to play."

Can Kalvin Phillips still be a success for Man City?

Easily. It's just his first season at the Etihad and he's had some fitness problems since arriving there. If given more time, Phillips could still come good.

At Leeds and for England, he's shown that he's a very good defensive midfielder.

In his first season in the Premier League, Phillips made 2.6 tackles per game, which was the third-highest average in Leeds' squad, according to WhoScored.

"Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are two phenomenal players, very different from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who I coached. They are very functional in this England; they are two great midfielders who fight on every action," former Three Lions manager Fabio Capello told the MailOnline after watching Phillips at Euro 2020.

While things haven't worked out so far for Phillips, who earns £150,000 a week at the Etihad, according to Spotrac, Guardiola shouldn't give up on him so soon.