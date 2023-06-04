Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan won't be deciding on his future until after the Champions League final, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Gundogan's current deal with the club is due to expire at the end of June.

Manchester City news - Ilkay Gundogan

The 32-year-old German international has yet to make a decision on where he will be playing next season, with Barcelona and Arsenal reportedly interested in securing his services according to the Mirror.

The same source, however, indicates that City may well yet break their typical contract policy for players over 30 and hand the £20m star the two-year extension he is requesting, rather than the original offer of only a single year at the Etihad.

Gundogan has been pivotal for City through the second-half of the season, captaining the club through the 12-game winning streak that saw them leapfrog Arsenal and secure the Premier League title with three games to spare. He now has two finals against Manchester United in the FA Cup and Internazionale in the Champions League to help the club secure a historic treble.

What has Romano said about Gundogan and Manchester City?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment the player has not decided anything and my feeling is nothing will be decided before the Champions League final. Gundogan wants to win everything with Man City and then decide, so at the moment this is the Gundogan situation."

Does keeping Gundogan make sense for City?

City are in the envious position of being able to comfortably cope with the loss of any player in their squad other than either Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland. John Stones may well now have a case to join that group, too. As a result, Gundogan isn't an absolute priority for the team heading into the summer transfer window, despite his recent performances, simply due to his age.

That being said, his leadership and ability to score important, title-winning goals is invaluable and he will not be demanding the Earth in terms of wages. As a player who has relied on technical ability and intelligence throughout his career rather than his physical attributes, Gundogan is not likely to drop off over the course of the next two years and should age without any significant decline in his quality, similar to Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

It will come down to what Pep Guardiola wants at the end of the day, but for everyone else, keeping Gundogan for two more years really is a no-brainer.