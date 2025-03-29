Erling Haaland has been accused of leaving a woman working as Manchester City's club mascot 'Moonbeam' with 'concussion and whiplash'. According to the Sun, the woman, who does not want to be named, was hit on the back of the head by the Norwegian striker while she was inside the costume before City's Premier League clash against Southampton in October.

After feeling two blows to the back of her head as she posed for a photo, the woman asked a colleague: 'What the hell was that that hit me?' The colleague then informed her that it was in fact Haaland, who is one of the world's best players, that had hit her. She recalled:

"I was pretty upset and I was crying and my head was thudding and I think I was in shock. I later realised he’d come behind me and hit me on the head and then leaned on my head.”

The woman, who started working for City last June and occasionally worked as Moonbeam on matchdays, told City’s safeguarding boss about the incident. They allegedly laughed the matter off, though, replying: “At least you can say Erling Haaland hit you.”

The woman was offered the chance to go home following the incident but she refused and continued to work the shift. She claimed she later vomited and suffered neck and head pain. She went to hospital the next day and a CT scan revealed no damage.

City’s health and safety head Paul Kenyon launched an investigation but, after reviewing CCTV, it was concluded that Haaland had not caused her any injuries. A report stated that the Norwegian 'always does a gentle touch on the back or head of Moonbeam as recognition', while it added that the footage only showed him “grazing” the mascot. She also reported the matter to Greater Manchester Police, who cleared Haaland of any wrongdoing.

The woman later has now hit out at City for how they handled the matter, claiming they 'just wanted to sweep the matter under the carpet.' She said:

“I asked if anyone had spoken to Erling and he said, ‘No, they don’t want to distract him’. I’m sure Erling would have apologised to me if they had given him the chance. But they just wanted to sweep it under the carpet.”

A City spokesperson has now spoken out about the matter. They said: “Manchester City refute the complaint that was made in this regard.

“The Club fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage backed up the claim that an injury was sustained in the manner alleged. We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.”

The woman returned to her role in the ticket office but was told she would have to reapply to get her contract renewed. She did so, but no longer works for the club after being informed last December she had not been successful.