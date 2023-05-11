It seems hard to believe now but there was a time when Manchester City, well, weren’t actually that good.

Certainly a million miles away from where they are now, with Pep Guardiola and superstars like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in their ranks, anyway.

On May 11 2005, City suffered their joint-heaviest defeat when they were thrashed 8-1 by Middlesbrough in Sven-Goran Eriksson's final game in charge of the club.

Afonso Alves famously netted a hat-trick in the rout, while Stewart Downing helped himself to a brace.

Elano scored a consolation goal for the beleaguered Man City, who’d been reduced to 10 men earlier in the afternoon after Richard Dunne was sent off.

Among the City players in the starting line-up on that ill-fated day was defender Sun Jihai.

The China international joined City in 2002 and spent six years in Manchester before leaving in 2008 - the same year Sheikh Mansour completed his takeover and transformed the club’s fortunes.

How much is Sun Jihai worth now?

Now 45, it’s fair to say that Sun has managed to put that Middlesbrough humiliation firmly behind him.

That’s because he’s now a multi-millionaire TV talk show host and business mogul, according to the Irish Mirror.

Sun has banked an eye-watering £20 million through his business empire after launching a successful sports data company called 'HaiQui (HQ) Sports’.

After leaving City, Sun spent one season with Sheffield United in the Championship before returning to China in 2009.

Following spells with Guizhou Renhe, Chongqing Lifan and Beijing Renhe, Sun retired from football in 2016.

But shortly before hanging up his boots, Sun had a business idea that would set him up for life.

HQ Sports offers a variety of sports media, technology and data services - including an app that connects celebrities with fans, along with a betting data app.

Reports claim Sun also launched his own talk show to promote the company’s services.

"I was thinking about creating the company in November 2015 and the company was formed in February 2016 - the decision was taken quite quickly,” he told the Daily Star in 2017.

"It would be rather difficult for your average footballer to enter the technology sector. I was fortunate to have friends and partners who know about technology and other similar areas."

HQ Sports has reportedly attracted significant investment, as well as a huge user base.

While most footballers try their hand at coaching or punditry after ending their playing careers, Sun believes more former pros should move into the world of business.

“Finishing your professional sporting career strongly is important,” he said. “Talk to different friends who have the capability, not just on the financial side, but also on the business side.

“When you know more and learn more about the market then perhaps you can figure out something interesting to do.

“But as an athlete you need to have a team of people.

“Success in the commercial world is really difficult to achieve by yourself. The team is very important.

“Depending on their income or wealth, some professional athletes, including footballers, think about their futures.

“If a footballer is smart, has good talents and is serious about developing their own business then there’s more potential for them to pursue it."

That 8-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium must now feel like a lifetime ago for Sun.