Manchester City are edging towards allowing Joao Cancelo to depart as Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are pushing to get the deal over the line with his agent after discussions have progressed, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Cancelo spent the duration of last season on loan at Barcelona, where he scored twice and provided four assists in 32 La Liga appearances. The full-back has been surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium since January 2023, with boss Pep Guardiola no longer favouring the Portuguese over his plethora of other defensive options.

The Sky Blues may finally be close to sanctioning a permanent sale of the outcast, with Al-Hilal eager to acquire his services. The Middle Eastern side's current first-choice right-back, Saud Abdulhamid, is travelling to Italy to sign for Roma in a €3 million deal, a move which would appear to pave the way for Cancelo's switch.

Al-Hilal Eager to Complete Cancelo Signing

Sky Blues eager to move on from Portuguese right-back

After developing through Benfica's youth system, Cancelo spent time at several top European clubs before joining Manchester City. Spells at Valencia, Inter Milan and Juventus proceeded his period at the top level, completing his blockbuster move to the north-west of England in 2019, in a deal believed to be worth around £60 million.

Becoming the most expensive right-back of all-time, Cancelo thrived under Guardiola, making 154 appearances and scoring nine goals for the Premier League giants, whilst winning three Premier League titles. However, the Spanish manager had a sudden falling out with the player, which saw him shipped out to Bayern Munich in January 2023.

Following this stint in Germany, he spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he largely impressed, but returned to Manchester this summer. Firmly behind the likes of Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis in the full-back pecking order, City have been keen to find a solution for Cancelo, and he's now edging towards joining Al-Hilal.

Writing on X, Romano confirmed that Al-Hilal are agitating to get the deal over the line:

Assuming the deal goes through, Cancelo will join an ever-growing talented squad in Riyadh, consisting of the likes of Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Cancelo's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 82.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.07 Progressive Carries Per 90 3.81 Key Passes Per 90 1.26 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.35

Guardiola Could Make Late Move for Eze

Champions face competition from Liverpool for playmaker

With Cancelo getting closer to heading through the Manchester City exit door, and the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid generating £82 million, the reigning Premier League champions should be flush with cash in the remaining days of the transfer window. Thus, if an opportunity in the market presents itself, it would be no surprise to see Guardiola make a marquee addition.

Crystal Palace are reportedly braced for an offer from City for Eberechi Eze, with Liverpool also in the race to sign the England international. While Eze's £65 million release clause expired last week, Palace may be willing to negotiate a deal in a similar price range for the playmaker, with City potentially interested in a player who could represent a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 26/08/2024