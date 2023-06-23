Manchester City are progressing 'very well' in negotiations to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gvardiol has been subject to plenty of interest from clubs across the continent, but it appears City are about to land the Croatian starlet.

Manchester City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

Fresh off becoming just the second side in English history to win a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, Pep Guardiola and Co. are already looking at ways to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

One of the players being linked with such a move is Gvardiol, who, it's being reported, City are closing in on the signing of.

As per a report by 90min, Gvardiol has caught the attention of Guardiola, with City expected to launch a bid in due course.

The report suggests RB Leipzig have placed a whopping £86 million price tag on the defender's shoulders, which isn't expected to be considered a problem for City.

It comes after Chelsea were in talks with the Croatian, but interest has since cooled from the west Londoners, paving the way for City to take control of the deal.

While no timescale has been attached to the proposed move, it is expected City will submit an offer for Gvardiol, with personal terms not likely to cause any problems either.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gvardiol to City?

When asked about the chances of City signing Gvardiol this summer, transfer expert Romano admitted the Manchester-based outfit were keen on the defender.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "For Gvardiol, the conversation is going very well on the player side. He’s really keen on the move and he’s open to joining Manchester City, especially as he knows Pep Guardiola is a big fan already.

"One year ago when Nathan Ake was on the verge of joining Chelsea in July 2022, Gvardiol was top of the list at City, so he's always been appreciated there and the player knows that very well.”

Why are City targeting Gvardiol this summer?

One look at City's squad and it appears they are more than stacked in the left centre-back region, with Ake and Aymeric Laporte both on their books.

However, if reports are to be believed, it appears Laporte will be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, with City now willing to green-light his departure.

That leaves an opening on that side of the pitch and with Guardiola set to continue with the four centre-back system he found success with last season, there should be plenty of minutes available to Gvardiol.

What's more, according to a comparison by Squawka, Gvardiol is currently outperforming Ake for ball recoveries, passes attempted and duels completed per 90 minutes, indicating he could even be Guardiola's preferred choice, should he sign for City.