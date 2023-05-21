Manchester City fans are being mocked for their title celebrations after winning their third consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening confirmed Pep Guardiola's side as champions for the fifth time in six seasons.

It's a case of one down, two to go.

City are targeting the treble this season with them having made the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

On June 3, they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley for an opportunity to seal the double. Then, a week later, they will look to win the Champions League for the first time when they play Inter Milan in Istanbul.

It would be an incredible achievement if City emulate the Manchester United side of 1999 who also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

But are Man City fans bored of winning? Or were they simply surprised at Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest?

Man City mocked for title celebrations

That's because they're being mocked for their 'celebrations' after being crowned champions.

At 8:40pm, Manchester Evening News reporter, Andrew Bardsley, posted a video saying "Plenty of fans still here celebrating."

Still here? That was just one hour after City had been declared champions.

In the video were just a dozen of people, hardly going wild and they just stood around.

While it's impossible to mock City for their achievements on the pitch, rival fans took to Twitter to question their title celebrations.

VIDEO: Man City fans 'celebrate' Premier League title

Manchester City will have the opportunity to celebrate in style on Sunday when they host Chelsea.

Having already been crowned champions, Chelsea will be expected to give City a guard of honour before the match.

And the Etihad will be in a party mood throughout the 90 minutes in what has been a sensational week for the football club where they also beat Real Madrid 4-0

Will Man City win the treble?

But will City crown the season with two further trophies?

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, certainly thinks so.

"I think they will [win the Treble],' Carragher told Sky Sports. "They will be big favourites going into the game against Inter Milan.

"The same with the FA Cup final against Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether they can do it but it feels like almost every season they’re in with a shout getting to April or May to win a Treble.

"The worry for the rest of the league is the one season they didn’t win the Premier League, Liverpool won it. Liverpool had to win 26 and draw one of the first 27 games.

"The standards are being raised so high by Pep Guardiola, I’d say. It’s not just Man City. With a different manager they wouldn’t be reaching these heights.

"I think we are looking at one of the greatest managers of all time, and for me he makes the biggest difference to Man City."