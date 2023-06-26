Manchester City will announce the signing of Mateo Kovacic 'in the coming days', Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kovacic had been presented with offers from other top clubs in Europe, but the Croatian was said to have only wanted City.

Manchester City transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

After a successful seven years in east Manchester, Ilkay Gundogan called an end to his City career on Monday morning, with the German midfielder announcing his move to Barcelona via Twitter.

It comes just weeks after Gundogan captained City to their first-ever Champions League title, while becoming only the second skipper in English football history to lift the Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup in the same season.

Despite the well-wishes, the Blues have wasted no time in sounding out Gundogan's replacement, with Kovacic all but confirmed as a City player.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the dynamic Croatian midfielder underwent a medical with the club over the weekend, ahead of what is expected to be a £30 million (including add-ons) move.

City have been able to snatch the 29-year-old in a cut-price deal, as his current £100,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning Chelsea were keen to cash-in while they had the chance.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kovacic to City?

Expecting a formal announcement in the coming days, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Just as you see big-name players like Gundogan leaving and going to Barcelona, City are already looking to the future, aren't they?

"Kovacic is as good as a done deal and it's all agreed for £30 million. We think it's £25 million of guaranteed payment plus £5 million in add-ons. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and it should be formally announced in the coming days, as that one is really, really close.”

Who else are City targeting this summer?

If reports are to be believed, Kovacic isn't expected to be the only Croatian arriving at the Etihad Stadium this summer, with international teammate Josko Gvardiol also tipped with a move.

As per The Sun, the Premier League champions are readying an offer that could eclipse the £80 million barrier, as the 21-year-old edges closer towards becoming a City player.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that City are still planning to table a bid for Declan Rice, despite heavy interest from Arsenal.

It had been reported last week that the Blues were joining the race to sign Rice from West Ham United, with Pep Guardiola believed to be a huge fan of the England international.