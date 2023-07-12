Manchester City are poised to sign 16-year-old Harrison Parker from their cross-city rivals Manchester United this summer.

While on the surface the move looks like a positive one for the promising defender, it is believed that it will be done as a means of City getting ‘revenge’ on their rivals after a pair of talents are set to go the opposite direction.

Last season’s all-conquering treble-winners are expected to fend off a series of Premier League clubs for his highly-rated services.

Fabrizio Romano reported that an agreement between both Manchester clubs is close despite Parker’s current employers offering him the highest youth deal to keep him on.

Although the club were not willing to interrupt their salary structure, well-placed sources believe the youngster was proposed a competitive pay package - which he declined.

As such, a switch to City seems imminent.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for United supporters given a certain duo are expected to join in this so-called ‘revenge’ saga.

Harrison Parker’s Manchester United career

Parker, 16, joined from London-based side Arsenal in 2019 after spending many years in north London.

At just 15, his talent and hard work was rewarded with an FA Youth Cup squad inclusion in the third round. Although this is typically formality for United, it is a testament to how highly regarded the defender is at the club.

This season really did elevate his career at United after he made his debut for the Under-18 side, which, in turn, convinced the club to offer him a scholarship.

Manchester Evening News, however, have reported that senior figures at the club were not convinced of his dedication.

Parker only featured three times for the Under-18s in 2022/23 thanks to a long-term injury but was evidently open to a move away upon his highly anticipated return to action.

Why is the deal being called a ‘revenge transfer’?

While Parker seems to be heading out the door at Old Trafford, two sons of a United hero seem to be entering before the door can shut.

Tyler and Jack Fletcher, sons of Darren Fletcher, are set to sign for United, which some say has initiated City’s interest in Parker.

Fletcher Sr - who played 342 times for the club - is the current technical director at the club and will certainly be glad to see his offspring following in his footsteps.

However, it is believed Darren will have little to no say in the twins’ decision.

The pair have plied their trade in the City academy for nine years but have often been spotted in the directors’ box at Old Trafford.

Who else has played for both United and City?

Should a deal materialise, it will be considered a rarity seeing as it is not often that a player switches from red to blue, or vice versa.

Parker will join an exclusive list of players to play for the illustrious club duo, a list that includes the likes of Carlos Tevez, Peter Schmeichel, Andy Cole.

Andy Cole celebrates scoring a goal for Man City

More recently, however, Charlie McNeill made the cross-city divide by rejoining the 20-time English champions for an initial £750,000.

The 19-year-old earned his first senior appearance early last season. However, as proceedings look towards a transfer being sealed, Parker will not be following suit.

Well, at least not in United colours.

However, United are coming to the realisation that deals between themselves and other Premier League academies - City included - to become much more commonplace because of the Brexit-imposed restrictions of signing teenagers below 18 from overseas.