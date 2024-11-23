Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as both sides return to domestic action following the international break.

City are in their worst form since Pep Guardiola became manager nine years ago after suffering four consecutive defeats in all competitions, conceding their lead to lose against Brighton last time out. Spurs on the other hand come into this game on the back of a surprise home defeat to Ipswich before the break, with Ange Postecoglou under pressure to start finding results more consistently.

Both teams are battling with injury issues to key players too ahead of this big game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Man City Team News

Kovacic out injured

City have been dealing with a host of injury problems this season and Guardiola has confirmed things haven't changed, with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic joining their injury list during the break and set to miss the next 3-4 weeks.

Ruben Dias is still out injured but John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake have returned to training, while Rodri is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

Manchester City Injuries and Suspensions John Stones Foot 23/11/2024 Nathan Ake Hamstring 23/11/2024 Manuel Akanji Groin 23/11/2024 Jack Grealish Other 23/11/2024 Phil Foden Knock 23/11/2024 Matheus Nunes Knock 23/11/2024 Jerermy Doku Thigh 23/11/2024 Ruben Dias Calf 4/12/2024 Mateo Kovacic Other 21/12/2024 Oscar Bobb Ankle 04/01/2025 Rodri Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Kovacic is injured. It will be a while, a few weeks or one month. John [Stones] trained good, Manu [Akanji] trained good. Nathan [Ake] is coming back to training so we didn't have any centre-backs, and now we have three. Ruben [Dias] is out but hopefully back soon."

Man City Confirmed XI

Kevin De Bruyne benched

Man City Confirmed XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Lewis, B. Silva; Savinho, Haaland, Foden.

Man City Confirmed Substitutes: Ortega (GK), Ake (DEF), Simpson-Pusey (DEF), Wright (DEF), De Bruyne (MID), McAtee (MID), O'Reilly (MID), Grealish (FWD).

Akanji and Stones return to the side after their injury problems, but Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are only fit enough for the bench. Rico Lewis starts in midfield in place of the injured Kovacic.

Tottenham Team News

Romero and Van de Ven to miss out

Spurs have got a defensive crisis of their own currently as first-choice central defensive partnership Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven look set to miss out on the game through injury. Van de Ven is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is believed to be a few weeks away, while Romero withdrew from international duty due to a foot issue after featuring in their first game.

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are long-term absentees with hamstring problems, while Rodrigo Bentancur begins his seven-game suspension for using a racial slur.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Rodrigo Bentancur Suspended 26/12/2024 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 21/12/2024 Cristian Romero Foot 23/11/2024 Richarlison Hamstring 01/01/2025 Wilson Odobert Hamstring Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou dropped an update on the fitness of his squad following the international break.

"We’re really happy for Cristian and his wife on the birth of their baby girl. He’s still not 100%, so he’s a doubt for the weekend. Everyone else on internationals got through well. "For the most part, they are still coming back into the building (from their respective international duties), but it looks like most of them came through it okay... it didn't look like there were too many issues. "The only one with a little bit of an issue is (Cristian) Romero, so we'll just see how he is over the next couple of days."

Tottenham Confirmed XI

Maddison battling to start

Tottenham Confirmed XI: Vicario, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Tottenham Confirmed Substitutes: Forster (GK), Gray (DEF), Spence (DEF), Hardy (DEF), Bergvall (MID), Olusesi (MID), Johnson (FWD), Werner (FWD), Lankshear (FWD).

Maddison is recalled to the starting lineup in place of Wales star Brennan Johnson as Postecoglou looks for more control in midfield, while Ben Davies fills in for Cristian Romero at centre-back as expected.