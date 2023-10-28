Highlights Manchester City may regret their decision to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, as he has thrived under Mauricio Pochettino.

Palmer has already scored two Premier League goals for Chelsea after leaving City in the summer.

City will be forced to watch their academy graduate blossom at Chelsea, and this decision may already be causing regret within the club's hierarchy.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will end up regretting the decision to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, should the England under-21 international continue on this current trajectory, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Palmer had been brought through the Man City academy, but the Wythenshawe-born star took the decision to leave the club in the summer and has since thrived under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea. However, Jones believes the decision to sanction Palmer's exit could come back to bite the treble winners, with Chelsea so far having benefited most from the move.

Man City already regretting Palmer decision

It was one of the shock signings on deadline day of the 2023 summer transfer window. Seemingly out of nowhere, Chelsea registered interest in City starlet Palmer, before putting pen to paper on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Costing a whopping £40 million, it was a move that initially raised eyebrows, not least because Palmer hadn't even scored a Premier League goal for the Sky Blues. Fast forward to now and Palmer boasts two to his name, having scored in back-to-back matches for the west London outfit.

It wasn't like Palmer hadn't made an impact at City though, with the attacker having found the net himself in two of City's early season contests. Scoring a wonder goal during the Community Shield clash against Arsenal, Palmer backed that up with the equalisier against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

However, City will now be forced to watch the academy graduate blossom away from the Etihad Stadium - something which could be causing regrets already within the club's hierarchy.

When quizzed about Palmer's start to life at Chelsea, transfer insider Jones admitted that City will be questioning the decision to have sold him during the summer transfer window. However, the reliable reporter did claim that Palmer wouldn't have been given the opportunities he has at City, had the winger stayed with the European champions instead:

“I think part of them will regret the fact that they ever had to make this decision on Palmer, because it's such a tricky one to make. They already knew they had a good player and they'd seen already this season, what he was capable of in terms of being a game-changing option and now he's gone to Chelsea and he's carried it on. He's going to be a key figure for them, but the role that he's playing at Chelsea, week by week, and how important he's becoming to Chelsea, he was never going to get at Manchester City, not in this current moment.”

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed Jeremy Doku (Rennes) £55.5m All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

Manchester City transfer news

It's been a period of transition for City, with Palmer just one of a number of major exits during the summer transfer window. The England youth international was joined by the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez in the exit lounge at the Etihad Stadium, with more departures being rumoured ahead of the winter market.

Kalvin Phillips has found game time hard to come by since he joined from Leeds United for £42 million in the 2022 summer window and it's suggested his stint with the club could be about to come to an end. It's been reported that Newcastle United may decide to offer Phillips a route out of City, as the Magpies look to plug the gap caused by Sandro Tonali's imminent betting ban.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips has a major decision to make at City, hinting that a move to Newcastle could help get his career back on track. Believed to be waiting as long as possible before deciding whether to leave or not, Jones does expect Phillips to be playing his football away from City following the January window.

If that turns out to be the case, then it's also suggested City could flex their muscles in the transfer window by adding more depth to their stretched midfield. Reports from Spain claim that Toni Kroos could secure a move away from Real Madrid to link up with Guardiola and Co. as early as January.

With a contract that is set to expire at the end of the current season, it is being mooted that Real Madrid could be tempted into letting the veteran midfielder leave, should their financial demands be met. Kroos has found game time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu ever since Jude Bellinghams' arrival, with City just one of the clubs said to be monitoring the German's current situation.