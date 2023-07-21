Manchester City 'really appreciate' Benjamin Pavard and have the Bayern Munich star 'on the list' of Pep Guardiola targets, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League champions will only head to the negotiating table on one condition.

Having opened their summer business with the £30million acquisition of Mateo Kovacic last month, the Citizens are scouring the market for further reinforcements.

Man City transfer news - Benjamin Pavard

According to The Guardian, Manchester City have identified Pavard as their number one right-back target in the event of Kyle Walker bringing the curtain down on his Etihad Stadium career.

The report suggests the 2018 World Cup winner has worked his way onto Guardiola's radar after Walker has reached a verbal agreement over a two-year contract at Bayern.

Although Pavard could leave the Allianz Arena and head in the opposite direction, his current employers are seeking up to £35million after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have also been circling amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool and Chelsea have been in discussions with the France international's representatives over a potential move to the Premier League.

Pavard has entered the final 12 months of his Bayern contract, which allows him to rake in £116,000-per-week.

The 27-year-old has informed the Bundesliga giants that he has no intention of penning a new deal in Bavaria, which has resulted in suitors being put on red alert.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Pavard?

Romano understands that Manchester City will only consider heading to Bayern with a bid for Pavard if it becomes clear that Walker is on his way through the exit door.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Citizens have not entered negotiations over the defender, who has racked up 24 goal contributions in 162 appearances for his current employers, at this stage.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "We'll see what kind of conversation Manchester City and Bayern will have about Walker.

"Then we will see if they really decide to attack the Pavard option. At the moment, he is a player they have on the list and really appreciate. But it's not yet a concrete negotiation between the two clubs."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man City?

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City have set their sights on landing Barcelona winger Raphinha as they look to replace Riyad Mahrez.

The report suggests Citizens sporting director Txiki Begiristain and Deco, the La Liga heavyweights' director of football, opened discussions ahead of the Algeria international heading to Saudi Arabian side Al-Alhi in a £30million deal.

Raphinha only joined Barcelona in a £55million switch last year, but they are already open to cashing in as they look to avoid breaking financial regulations.

The Brazilian has previously shown that he can cause problems for Premier League defenders as he scored 17 goals and registered a further 12 assists during a spell with Leeds United.

Raphinha has made 50 appearances for Barcelona, finding the back of the net 10 times along the way.