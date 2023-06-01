Manchester City have been boosted in their pursuit of Mateo Kovacic as the Chelsea star is 'keen on the move' to the Etihad Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola will be handed the opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window officially reopens later this month.

Man City transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Kovacic.

The respected journalist suggests the Croatia international is set to leave Chelsea during the summer window, while a fee still needs to be agreed ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League champions.

It is understood that Kovacic's current employers gave him permission to open discussions with Manchester City as they are desperate to begin clearing their bloated squad, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United are further admirers who could offer a route out of west London.

Serie A giants AC Milan are also keen to strike a deal for the central midfielder, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract at Chelsea.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Kovacic's situation.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kovacic?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea are keen to get some high-earners off their books and, as a result, Manchester City could swoop in for Kovacic.

The respected journalist is confident that the Premier League rivals will agree a transfer fee, while the 29-year-old is eager to join Guardiola's charges.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "From Chelsea's point of view, Kovacic to Manchester City might be one that is easier to facilitate.

"I think that the clubs will eventually come to an agreement on price. Kovacic is keen on the move and Chelsea would appreciate that fee."

Would Kovacic be a good signing for Man City?

Chelsea forked out more than £40million, according to Sky Sports, when they decided to make his loan move from Real Madrid permanent.

He has gone on to show that he is capable of being a serious force in the Premier League, having racked up 17 goal contributions over the course of 142 appearances in the competition.

Sofascore data highlights that Kovacic averaged 1.3 tackles per top flight outing during the 2022/23 campaign, while he also created four big chances, so he could bolster Manchester City at both ends of the pitch.

The Citizens will fork out up to £45million after signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United last summer, but the former Inter Milan man would be a more dangerous option in the attacking third.

FBref statistics show that Kovacic averaged more goals and assists per 90 minutes ahead of the Premier League season reaching its climax last weekend, so it is easy to see why Guardiola is hoping to strike a deal.